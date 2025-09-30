Can you guess which is India's most loved film globally? Hint: It is not Bahubali The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has released a special report celebrating 25 years of Indian cinema. The report analyzes the biggest trends, most searched stars, and popular films from 2000 to 2025.

When it comes to the most popular Indian film of the 21st century, which film comes to mind first? If your answer is Baahubali, Lagaan, RRR, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Dangal, then you're wrong. People's favorite film is so special that it's even being taught in foreign schools.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has released a special report celebrating 25 years of Indian cinema. The report analyzes the biggest trends, most searched stars, and popular films from 2000 to 2025. A significant aspect of the report highlights the global popularity of Indian films, with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots topping the list. This film has become a popular film, surpassing several popular films like Baahubali, Lagaan, RRR, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dangal.

3 Idiots is India's most loved film globally

In a section titled 'India's Global Moment,' IMDb highlights how Indian films are no longer limited to the Indian diaspora but are also gaining popularity among non-Indian audiences worldwide. The report plots global IMDb page views and the percentage of viewers outside India.

3 Idiots scored a perfect 100 out of 100, making it the most popular global Indian film ever. It is also the highest-ranking Indian film on IMDb's Top 250 list. More than 80 percent of Hirani's classic page views come from outside India, demonstrating its extraordinary international appeal.

Aamir Khan's films dominate

Other films like as Taare Zameen Par, My Name Is Khan, Monsoon Wedding and The Lunchbox, have also received acclaim abroad, but their global popularity ratings remain below 60. Aamir Khan's other films, such as Dangal, PK and RRR, also feature prominently on this list.

IMDb stated, 'The title of crossover hit is attained by only a few films, and Aamir Khan's films dominate this field.' According to the report, Aamir's films possess a profound ability to connect emotionally with global audiences while being culturally Indian, giving them a unique identity.

The global dominance of 3 Idiots

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots established Indian cinema on the global stage. The film was extremely popular even in non-traditional markets like Russia and China. It grossed $30.5 million from overseas markets, a record for any Indian film at the time. The film's greatest success was in regions like South Korea and Taiwan.

In South Korea, 3 Idiots even surpassed James Cameron's Avatar. In China, the film became not just a hit but a cultural phenomenon. Even several Chinese universities included it in their curriculum for stress management.

About the film

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan alongside R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, a record later broken by Dhoom 3 in 2013.

