'Never afraid to ruffle feathers': Deepika Padukone tops IMDb report amid Kalki 2 controversy Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines due to her stance on an 8-hour workday, has now addressed the criticism by stating that she has never been afraid to ask questions. Reacting to IMDb's report titled 25 Years of Indian Cinema, she said, 'I was never afraid to ask questions.'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made headlines after reportedly exiting director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit', due to disagreements over an eight-hour workday. She also exited the 'Kalki 2' following differences regarding commitment.

However, the work commitment rows have not impacted Deepika's stardom at all! According to a recent IMDb study, the 'Piku' star is sitting at the top of the individual popularity ranking list. While speaking about the honour, Deepika subtly addressed the criticism surrounding her exit from 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2'. The 'Love Aaj Kal' star shared that she has never been afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo to reshape the mould.

IMDb releases report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema

IMDb on Tuesday released a report, titled '25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000-2025)', featuring a comprehensive analysis of the Indian film industry’s evolution over the past quarter century. The report highlights that out of the 130 movies (top five from each year between 2000 and 2025) analysed, 10 feature Deepika Padukone, the fourth-highest overall and a density of hits that few stars of her era have matched.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji follow with six movies. Deepika also ranks ahead of actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan, and contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma.

Deepika's take on IMDb's report

Commenting on IMDb's report, Deepika said, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."

Singham Again actress also added, "The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me has also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible."

Deepika Padukone's work front

The 39-year-old actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'King' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

