Did Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone unfollow each other on Instagram? Filmmaker reveals the truth

Nowadays, it doesn't take much to stir up a storm on social media, especially when Bollywood A-listers are involved. This time, it's Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone at the center of the buzz. The two, who have worked together since 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' sparked rumours after fans noticed they weren't following each other on Instagram anymore.

What started as a simple observation quickly turned into speculation, with many assuming Deepika had unfollowed Farah after some playful comments Farah made about her "8-hour workday rule" in her recent YouTube vlogs. Things got even more intense when fans noticed Farah had also unfollowed Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband, even though he still follows her. But Farah didn't let the rumours grow.

Farah Khan addresses Deepika Padukone unfollowing rumours

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Farah addressed the rumours and said, "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram, instead, direct message and call. We don't even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn't like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn't a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"

She also mentioned, "No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps."

Farah further added, "This new trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop!! Last week, it was that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him down before coming up!! It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!"

