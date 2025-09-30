Aishwarya Rai stuns at Paris Fashion Week: 5 reasons she's the ultimate Bollywood queen From her glamorous outfits to her interactions with fans, influencers, and others, Aishwarya Rai has been the talk of the town. Here are 5 reasons why she's the queen of both Bollywood and fashion.

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she's the ultimate Bollywood queen as she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week, representing the global brand L'Oreal Paris. Several pictures and videos of her stunning looks surfaced online, capturing everyone's attention.

From her glamorous outfits to her interactions with fans, influencers, and others, she has been the talk of the town. Here are 5 reasons why she’s the queen of both Bollywood and fashion.

Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads on the ramp as she walked for the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. For this event, she opted for a Manish Malhotra's diamond-studded sherwani.

Aishwarya Rai meets Bridgerton star Simone Ashley

Bridgerton fame actress Simone Ashley took to her Instagram stories and shared selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the picture, both actresses can be seen dressed in black outfits, and it appears to have been taken in the vanity area.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SIMONEASHLEY)Aishwarya Rai meets Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley

Aishwarya wipes tears off fan's face

A video of Aishwarya Rai meeting one of her fans, who was waiting outside the hotel, went viral online. In the video, she is seen meeting a crying fan and stops to console her. She also wipes the tears off the fan's face and gently asks her to breathe.

Aishwarya Rai meets influencer Aditya Madiraju

However, her walk isn't the only thing that has garnered attention online. Ponniyin Selvan actress was bumped backstage at Paris Fashion Week in a viral video that was uploaded by US-based queer influencer Aditya Madiraju.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets Cara Delevingne

Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne also met Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week. In the viral video, Cara can be seen dressed in casual wear, rushes to hug Aishwarya. The candid moment received praise online.

For the unversed, Cara Delevingne and Aishwarya Rai also met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

