Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai owns the ramp in a diamond-studded Manish Malhotra sherwani | WATCH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a diamond-studded sherwani by Manish Malhotra. The couture look blended Indian heritage with Parisian drama, proving once again why Aishwarya remains a global fashion icon.

At Le Défilé L’Oréal during Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a Manish Malhotra-designed sherwani, an androgynous, couture take on Indian regalia. The sherwani was studded with diamond detailing, and for a moment, the whole world paused to watch a rare blend of Bollywood glamour and high-fashion theatre. The look was at once armour and ornament: dramatic cuffs, meticulous embroidery and a jewelled presence that read modern, fearless and utterly elegant.

Paris is used to spectacle, but this felt like something more intimate, a cultural handshake. Aishwarya’s walk wasn’t just about clothes; it was about translation: traditional Indian craftsmanship reframed in a language the Paris runway speaks. Manish Malhotra shared intimate glimpses of the couture moment on his social feed, while global outlets captured the audience’s reaction, applause, stunned silence and an instant tidal wave of online adoration.

Decoding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion look at Paris Fashion Week

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped onto the Paris runway in Manish Malhotra’s sherwani, the effect was nothing short of cinematic. The sherwani itself was a couture masterclass in storytelling, not mere fabric sewn together, but heritage reworked for a new platform. Rich, dark shades provided the ideal background for diamond embroidery that caught the light like a scatter of stars on a catwalk.The cuffs stretched almost theatrically past her wrists, encrusted with diamond embellishments so ornate they looked less like tailoring and more like armour masquerading as jewellery. Turn her around, and the sherwani revealed a cascade of scalloped diamond motifs down the back, a deliberate nod to the nau lakha haar, but embedded into the garment itself. It wasn’t accessorising, it was integration; the sherwani was its own jewel.

Beauty and hair had their own story

Aishwarya's beauty look was similarly tailored to perfection. The hair, worn in gentle, flowing waves, framed the face with discreet glamour, ensuring the outfit's drama was the sole centre of attention. The makeup was radiant but earthy. A dewy foundation provided an inner glow, while carved-out cheekbones and a hint of bronzer provided definition. Her lips bore a statement red, a traditional counterpoint to the dark sherwani, a burst that read classic but fierce. The eyes, with a balance of shimmer and sharp liner, danced with light and shadow without crossing over into indulgence. It was the kind of beauty direction that whispered restraint while still commanding presence.

Aishwarya’s Paris walk was a lesson in how fashion can be both story and strategy: it honours craft, commands an audience, and quietly changes expectations. In a world that still loves novelty, she reminded us that true style is durable, and when tradition is translated with conviction, it becomes revolutionary.

