Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in a black strapless gown, brocade cape at Cannes 2025; check pics The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13 and will end on May 24. For her second look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black gown with a silver cape by the designer Gaurav Gupta. Check out the pictures here.

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known to make quite a fashion statement on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13 and will end on May 24. For her first red carpet look this year, the actress chose an ivory saree by designer Manish Malhotra. This look reminded fans of Rai Bachchan's debut at Cannes, which she attended with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her film Devdas.

For her second look, the Miss World wore a black gown with a silver cape by the designer Gaurav Gupta. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She wore a body-fitted strapless black gown that came with a silver cape.

In an Instagram post, Gupta says, "aishwaryaraibachchan_arb wears the ‘Heiress of Clam’, a custom creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail. The gown is hand-embroidered with an abstract rendition of the cosmos in bursts of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, accented with micro glass crystals to capture dimension and light."

Sharing details about the cape, he wrote, "Enveloping her is a Banarasi brocade cape handwoven in Varanasi, India, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita || कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि || 'You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.'"

She sported bold red lips and for her jewellery, she wore a dangling earring and rings that also included her inverted V ring. For her hair, she opted for side-parted hair with soft beach curls instead of her signature sleek hairstyle.

This year's Cannes Film Festival has a strong Indian presence. Payal Kapadia joined the main competition jury this year. Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked the red carpet and were part of the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri. Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa were present for their film Homebound.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025: Actress stuns in ivory Manish Malhotra saree, flaunts sindoor