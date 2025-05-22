Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2025: Actress stuns in ivory Manish Malhotra saree, flaunts sindoor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival that began on May 13 and will end on May 24. While she has donned sarees for several of her Cannes red carpet looks, this year's look reminded fans of Rai Bachchan's debut at Cannes. Check out her look here.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13 and will end on May 24. Several Indian actors and actresses have walked the red carpet this year, however, audiences and fans were eagerly waiting for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to grace the event. Rai Bachchan is known to make quite a fashion statement on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress made her debut at Cannes in 2002 during the premiere of her film Devdas along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For her debut look, she picked a yellow Neeta Lulla saree. While she has donned sarees for several of her Cannes red carpet looks, this year's look reminded fans of Rai Bachchan's debut at Cannes.

The Miss World chose an ivory saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She wore a handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree in a classic ivory hue with a full-sleeved blouse that had gold detailing along the borders. Rai Bachchan picked her jewellery from Manish Malhotra jewellery. The necklace had over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold. She also wore statement rings.

She completed her look with centre-parted hair and a thick line of sindoor that graced her hair parting. Netizens were impressed with her look and lauded her. Some also pointed at the sindoor that she wore. They said that it was a way to shut down divorce rumours with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

This year's Cannes Film Festival has a strong Indian presence. Payal Kapadia joined the main competition jury this year. Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked the red carpet and were part of the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri. Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa were present for their film Homebound.

