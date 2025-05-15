Miss World 2025 contestants offer prayers at Telangana's Ramappa Temple in sarees Divine charm! Miss World 2025 contestants visit Telangana's Ramappa Temple, offering prayers in stunning sarees. A glimpse into their spiritual sojourn. Scroll down to see the pictures.

New Delhi:

Miss World 2025 contenders from across Europe arrived at the iconic Ramappa Temple in Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday evening, creating a stunning blend of heritage and high fashion. The centuries-old masterpiece, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, provided a breathtaking setting for a cultural experience unlike any other.

The historic temple grounds have been turned into a celebration of Indian culture and global unity. A crimson carpet rolled out at the entryway, setting the tone for a spectacular evening of culture. The candidates, dressed in vivid saris and decked with jasmine flowers in their hair, were greeted with a traditional welcome, which included ceremonial foot washing to show respect for the temple's sacred place.

The tourists were led by local historians and cultural specialists through the architectural wonders of the Ramappa Temple, which was built during the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty. Highlights included the temple's well-known lightweight "floating bricks," sculpted pillars, and elaborate carvings that have stood the test of time and continue to inspire amazement.

As dusk fell, the temple complex was drenched in dramatic lighting, which enhanced its sculptural beauty and added to the bizarre atmosphere. Guests and contestants gathered on the temple grounds for a cultural showcase highlighting Telangana's indigenous pride.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka) remarked, “Mulugu is not just geography—it’s a legacy of resilience and cultural richness. Our tribal icons, Sammakka and Saralamma, exemplify the strength, fearlessness, and dignity of women."

District Collector T.S. Divakara echoed the sentiment: “The Ramappa Temple is more than a monument—it’s a narrative carved in stone. We’re honoured to share it with global representatives who are more than beauty queens—they are cultural ambassadors."

As the event came to an end, Minister Seethakka gave each of the 35 participants handcrafted bamboo items, symbols of Telangana's artisanal tradition. Meanwhile, 22 Miss World 2025 contenders from the Caribbean and Americas toured the Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort, learning more about the region's rich history and great architecture.

From regal temples to ageless rituals, the evening at Ramappa Temple was not just a celebration of beauty but also of cultural convergence—where the past met the present in a breathtaking testament to India's living legacy.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: 62-year-old Tom Cruise exudes ageless charm and killer style at red carpet | See Pics