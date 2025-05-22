Aishwarya Rai recreates saree look at Cannes after 23 years, makes a statement with 'sindoor' Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai graced the red carpet with an ivory-coloured saree designed by Manisha Malhotra at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Her look reminded netizens of her appearance from her Cannes debut.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress who made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas recreated her red-carpet look after 23 years.

This time, the actress opted for an ivory-coloured Banarasi saree designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She accessorised with a necklace, rich with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold. Aishwarya completed her look with a thick streak of red sindoor in her centre-parted hair. This year's Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look reminds netizens of her debut saree look, in which she wore a golden saree designed by Neeta Lulla.

Several photos and videos of Aishwarya surfaced online, and she can be seen posing for the cameras. On Thursday, the Devdas actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Cannes red-carpet look with fans and followers. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments ever since it was posted. One user commented, "Nobody can really beat her …QUEEN is always a QUEEN, doesn’t matter with or without the CROWN," another user wrote, The OG Queen of Cannes - You looking amazing as always Ash!"

Check the post below:

Bollywood celebrities like Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to Aishwarya's post with a like. This year has been exciting for the Indian entertainment industry as Masaan's director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category and also received a nine-minute standing ovation at the premiere on Wednesday. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

Also Read: Mohanlal unveils the first look of action drama 'Vrusshabha' on his 65th birthday | Deets Inside