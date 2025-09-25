OG movie X review: Did Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi starrer impress netizens? Early shows reviews of They Call Him OG are out and the Pawan Kalyan starrer is getting mixed reviews from X users. The film also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut.

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's Pan India film They Call Him OG has been released in theatres today. The film had an early premiere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and reviews from which are out now on X.

It is significant to note that while OG is Pawan Kalyan's second film of the year after Hari Hara Vera Mallu, Emraan Hashmi is marking his Telugu debut with this film. Let's have a look at its X reviews here:

Pawan Kalyan starrer draws mixed reviews

They Call Him OG is getting mixed reviews from X users. While some are calling it a good film, others tagged it as dragging and illogical. A user wrote on X, 'OG is pure Power Star mania. #Sujeeth crafts a routine gangster drama into a mass feast, giving fans elevations when wanted. #Thaman’s explosive BGM. #PawanKalyan’s screen presence is sheer magic, never shown this powerful before.'

Another user wrote, 'OG Review: Poor direction, hero character is weak, songs are bad, screenplay worst, no story, VFX worst, only positive is Emraan Hashmi.'

Let's have a look at other X reviews here:

About the film

Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, in the Telugu action-crime film. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie follows OG's return to Mumbai after a decade to confront rival gangster Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani, OG's wife, and includes performances by Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, OG has hit theatres today, on September 25, 2025.

Day 1 collection expectations

The film has amassed approximately Rs 75 crore in worldwide advance bookings, surpassing previous records for a Pawan Kalyan starrer. In India, the stats have reached Rs 29.93 crore across 4,296 shows, with numbers expected to rise as more screens have opened today.

They Call Him OG's production budget is reported to be approximately Rs 250 crore (around $30 million), making it one of the most expensive Telugu films to date.

