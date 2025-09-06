Box office collection [September 5, 2025]: Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Madharaasi Baaghi 4, Bengal Files, Coolie, War 2, Madharaasi, Lokah and Param Sundari clashed at the box office this week. Here’s the latest collection update with totals.

A variety of films across different genres were released at the box office this Friday. From Bollywood and South Indian cinema to Hollywood, films like 'Baaghi 4', 'The Bengal Files', 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', and 'Madharaasi' hit the big screens together.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger Shroff’s 'Baaghi 4' started well by earning Rs 12 crore on its first day. At the same time, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files opened with just Rs 1.75 crore in India.

The biggest surprise was Hollywood’s 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', which collected Rs 18 crore on its day one, which is said to be the best start for a horror film in the country. Read on to know the detailed box office report here.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 1

Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Baaghi 4' had a good start on its first day at the box office. Directed by A Harsha, the movie collected Rs 12 crore across India. Regarding its overall occupancy, the film achieved a Hindi occupancy rate of 28.32% on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The Bollywood film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics; however, it currently holds an IMDb rating of 3.1.

The Bengal Files box office collection report

Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated political drama 'The Bengal Files' opened its account at the box office with Rs 1.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie received positive responses from the audience and critics alike, and it has an IMDb rating of 8.

The film also stars Eklavya Sood, Anupam Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mithun Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborthy in the lead roles.

Madharaasi box office collection update

The Tamil language film 'Madharaasi' or 'Madharasi' starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth performed well at the box office on its first day. AR Murugadoss' directorial collected Rs 13 crore in India and had an overall 62.22% Tamil occupancy on its opening day.

The Conjuring: Last Rites India box office collection

The fourth movie in 'The Conjuring universe', titled 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's horror drama film collected Rs 18 crore on the very first day at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the film had an overall 61.10% English occupancy on Friday, and the highest occupancy of 78% was recorded in the night shows.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection till now

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' has been performing well at the box office ever since its release. The Malayalam language film made Rs 7.75 crore on its second Friday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 62.45 crore. The movie is co-written and directed by Dominic Arun and also features Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Arun Kurian and others in pivotal roles.

Param Sundari box office collection

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Param Sundari' witnessed a 30.19% drop in its earnings on its second Friday compared to its first Thursday. The film collected Rs 1.85 crore on its Day 8 across India. With this, its total box office collection stands at Rs 41.71 crore. Notably, the film has earned Rs 62.75 crore worldwide.

War 2 box office collection after three weeks

Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's spy thriller film 'War 2', which had a strong start at the box office, has now seen a slowdown its collections. Ayan Mukerji's directorial earned Rs 0.04 crore on Day 23. Its total domestic collection stands at Rs 236.32 crore.

Coolie box office collection total India report

South superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller film 'Coolie', which opened its account at the box office with Rs 65 crore and crossed the Rs 200-crore mark within its first week, is now witnessing a decline. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earned Rs 0.14 crore on its day 23 (third Friday). Its total India box office collection stands at Rs 284.05 crore.

