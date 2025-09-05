The Bengal Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's film brings the tragic reality of 'Direct Action Day' to light The gripping historical drama 'The Bengal Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri has finally hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. It features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and others in pivotal roles. Scroll down to read the full movie review.

Movie Name: The Bengal Files

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Genre: Political drama

You will not be able to hold back your tears after watching 'The Bengal Files', a film based on a true incident. This story, drawn from the pages of history and now brought to the big screen, reveals a side of Bengal’s past that few knew in such depth before. Director Vivek Agnihotri has made audiences aware of this painful chapter, portraying the harsh realities of that time in a film lasting less than 3 hours and 20 minutes. If you are a fan of Vivek Agnihotri's work, this is definitely a film to watch. The Bengal Files tells the eye-opening story of the Partition of India, focusing especially on the Hindu massacre during ‘Direct Action Day’ in West Bengal on August 16, 1946. Following the success of The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files is now making headlines because of its powerful storyline. Let's take a closer look at the film.

Vivek Agnihotri's bold storytelling

Throughout The Bengal Files, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri presents the horrific events of 'Direct Action Day' in 1946. The film depicts a painful chapter of Bengal’s history and its lasting impact. It weaves together stories from both the past and the present in a beautifully crafted narrative. The timeline shifts between different periods, revealing the pain of the past and its consequences in the present without any pretence.

The story centres around Shiva Pandit (Darshan Kumar), a Kashmiri Pandit officer on a mission to find a kidnapped girl in Bengal named Bharti Banerjee (Simratt Kaur Randhawa). Another key character is Amarjeet Arora (Eklavya Sood), a Sikh youth who is deeply in love with Bharti. The film contains many surprising and compelling twists that bring to light the painful events of that time. Several scenes are so powerful that they will shake you to your core.

The heart-wrenching performance of the cast

Along with the story of 'The Bengal Files', its cast is also very tremendous. Simratt Kaur Randhawa gave a strong performance as young Bharti in the film, which can prove to be a great example for new actors. She has played her character very well. Even after the credits rolled, the actress had won the hearts of the audience. Talking about her chemistry with Eklavya Sood, it is commendable. Their tragic love story set against the backdrop of riots makes you cry. Sood also deserves praise for his excellent acting as Sardar Ji. He dominated the screen in every scene. His powerful dialogues connected the audience with real pain. At the same time, Darshan Kumar has given a brilliant performance as Shiva Pandit, a police officer who tries to solve a difficult investigation.

On the other hand, Pallavi Joshi has presented the character of elder Bharti on screen with depth and sensitivity. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has done wonders. Actors like Anupam Kher (Gandhi) and Rajesh Khera (Jinnah) made the film even more spectacular. Namashi Chakraborthy has brought life to the role of the villain. Experienced actors like Saswata Chatterjee, Mohan Kapoor and Priyanshu Chatterjee have also maintained the authenticity of the film.

Technical brilliance: Cinematography and production design

The production design, cinematography and action choreography are excellent. The true story has been shown in every scene of the film, that too without adding any spice. Graphics have been used excessively in many scenes of the film, which could have been reduced a bit. Emotional attachment seems to be less in some places. There are some flaws in the screenplay, due to which the story seems scattered and isolated at many places. Still, the dark aspects of history have been presented in a suspenseful manner through the story.

Background score of the film

The film does not have traditional songs, but the background music is excellent. This score helps in adding emotion and emotional depth to the story. During the action and suspense scenes, the music of the film has made the story even deeper.

Final verdict

There are some painful scenes in the film that show cruelty, but they are filmed very thoughtfully and correctly. These scenes have a deep impact on the audience due to their truth and story. Overall, 'The Bengal Files' is a historical film that gives an important message and forces the audience to think. This film reminds us of a forgotten chapter of history and that some stories can never be forgotten. We give this film 3.5 stars.

