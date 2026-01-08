Weather update: IMD predicts cold wave, intense fog to persist across north India today The IMD has warned of major travel disruptions across the Indo Gangetic plains as visibility drops sharply and temperatures remain well below normal.

New Delhi:

A severe spell of bone-chilling cold and dense fog is set to disrupt life across northern India on January 09, while a strengthening depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southern India.

Authorities have warned of major travel disruptions across the Indo Gangetic plains as visibility drops sharply and temperatures remain well below normal.

Cold wave and dense fog grip north India

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Similar conditions are likely across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with visibility expected to fall to near zero in several areas.

Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and a well known weather vlogger, said some easing of fog may be seen by Friday afternoon in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, though skies are unlikely to clear completely.

“The Sun will not be too bright because of these cloud layers... it will be a foggy Sun,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to remain significantly below seasonal averages. Skymet reported that cities such as Jaipur and Delhi have already logged their lowest temperatures of the month, with no immediate relief forecast. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Weather experts said Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have broken all time January low temperature records, with several locations recording temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius below normal. Gwalior registered its lowest ever January maximum temperature at 10.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Heavy rain likely in southern states

In contrast, southern India is preparing for heavy rainfall as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moves west-northwest. The system is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast by the evening of January 09.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that the system could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, raising concerns of waterlogging and localised flooding in low lying areas.