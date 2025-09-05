The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review - Ed and Lorraine Warren's final part is more melodramatic and less horrific Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back in the roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren in the final part of the supernatural horror movie series, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Read further to know the whole movie review.

Movie Name: The Conjuring: Last Rites

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Director: Michael Chaves

Genre: Horror

The Conjuring: Last Rites has hit the theatres, and the movie series aims to come to an end. Being the ninth and last part of the film series, The Conjuring: Last Rites had a lot of responsibilities on its shoulders. However, to the dismay of fans, the film lacks in several ways. Coming out more of a family drama than a horror-thriller, The Conjuring: Last Rites attempts to make audiences vouch for each of Warren's breaths, but all you can do is wait to see the demon on screen that never truly appears.

The plot: A flashback-driven tale with family drama over horror

The Conjuring: Last Rites begins with a flashback from 1964, when the young paranormal investigators, who were expecting Judy Warren, end up coming face-to-face with a demon that is too strong for them to confront. The demon creature that hunches from an old mirror not only somehow gets connected to Judy since her birth, but also makes her come back to him after 20 years.

After the flashback, one sees the Warrens try to live normal lives while Judy and Lorraine still keep on seeing spirits on a day-to-day basis. She also welcomes the love of her life, Tony Spera, into the family, instantly making his place while showing no fear of the lives that his in-laws live.

Simultaneously in Western Pennsylvania, the demonic mirror enters the Smurl household and starts making its presence felt. The family that has 4 daughters, a mother and father, along with grandparents, witnesses earth-shattering moments of horror until the Warrens, who had decided to retire from the job, enter this haunted home.

With Judy in the midst of all of this and demons on the back of Warren, do they save the Smurls, or do they end up losing their lives? Well, watch the film in theatres and find out.

Writing and direction: Missed opportunities and misleading promises

Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, The Conjuring: Last Rites has too many flaws that the makers are not able to hide or cover up till the end. The film that had to be the perfect climax of the nine-movie series turned out to be a family drama rather than a horror thriller. Through the trailer, the makers projected that the Warrens came across too strong a demon and that they ran off, but till the end of the film, the demon is nowhere to be found.

Moreover, the second half has fewer thrills than the first. Horror films rely on the climax, as they have full leverage of showing horrid scenes with background music elevating the scene, and the audience sitting on the edge of their seats. But unfortunately, nothing of this sort happens in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The ghost scenes will only scare you in the first half, and except for the Annabelle scene, none of them will scare you to the core. Moreover, director Michael Chaves has relied too much on Lorraine and Judy this time, as, except for the last exorcism moment, Ed seems like a supporting character. The introduction of Tony is a good change, but with the story coming to an end, it seems like a wasted addition.

Performances: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson shine again

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are the masters of this game. They have done this drill for years and know how to entice the audience. In The Conjuring: Last Rites, too, Vera impresses yet again with her acting. Her motherly instincts and sudden change of expression scare you. Moreover, her screams can make you shed a tear or two. Patrick, on the other hand, did not have much to do this time, as he did what we have seen him do all this time.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is owned by Mia Tomlinson as Judy and Ben Hardy as Tony. The two not only seem strong and settled in their roles but also have a variation to play. The young Ed and Lorraine were good picks. Perfect casting! Other supporting cast, who will unsettle you, are Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl and Elliot Cowan in the role of Jack Smurl.

Final verdict

What had to be a perfect goodbye, The Conjuring: Last Rites, only limits itself to being another film. Makers of the Conjuring movie series had raised a lot of expectations by announcing this film as being the last goodbye for fans. However, they have unfortunately failed to live up to expectations. A horror film that could have been so much more ends up being a family drama.

However, The Conjuring: Last Rites has its moments that can unsettle you in theatres. The background score is good and creates the perfect buildup. Moreover, bidding Ed and Lorraine a final bye in theatres won't be so bad. But after all is said and done, The Conjuring: Last Rites only deserves 2.5 stars.

