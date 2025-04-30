Box Office Collection: Know how much Ground Zero, Phule and Kesari Chapter 2 collected so far Here's a look at how much Emraan Hashmi's starrer Ground Zero, Pratik Gandhi's Phule and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 collected at the box office so far.

New Delhi:

In the last week of April, the box office witnessed a clash between Emraan Hashmi's starrer Ground Zero and Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's starrer Phule. Both films hit the silver screens on April 25, 2025, and started slowly at the box office upon release. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer Kesari Chapter 2, which was released on April 18, 2025, is also running in the theatres alongside Ground Zero and Phule. However, on Tuesday, the films saw a decline in box office numbers. Read further to know how much these films have earned so far.

Ground Zero

On Tuesday, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial Ground Zero saw an increase of 12.70% in its earnings compared to the first Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.71 crore on day 5. The action-drama stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Aeklavya Tomer in the lead roles.

Phule

Ananth Mahadevan's Phule is a social drama film featuring Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa Paul in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens on April 25 2025, and earned Rs 0.35 crore on day 5. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total box office collection of this Bollywood film stands at Rs 1.6 crore.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh hit the screens worldwide on April 18, 2025. The courtroom drama film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi managed to earn Rs 2.5 crore on its day 12 (second Tuesday). At present, the total box office collection of Kesari 2 stands at Rs 7.72 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film also stars Ananya Panday in a pivotal role.

