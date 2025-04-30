From HIT: The Third Case to Tourist Family, 4 South movies releasing in theaters on May 1 Get ready for a cinematic treat! Four exciting South movies, including HIT: The Third Case and Tourist Family, hit theatres on May 1. Catch these thrilling releases and experience the best of South cinema!

May 1 is going to be a blockbuster day for South cinema. Four films of different genres are releasing in theatres with some of the best actors. There is a huge buzz on social media about these films releasing in theatres. Whether you are in the mood to watch action, drama, or something romantic, these releases are ready to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride. If you have been waiting for a long time to watch something great, then there is good news for you. 'Hit 3,' 'Retro,' 'Puppy,' and 'Tourist Family' are now ready to rock the box office.

South Indian movies to be released in theatres on May 1

1. Hit: The Third Case

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

'HIT: The Third Case' (HIT 3) is an action thriller starring Nani as Arjun Sarkar, an honest police officer. After the success of 'Hit' and 'Hit 2,' the film is the new installment in the HIT universe. Recently, the makers released the trailer, which gave a glimpse of a gripping story. In this, Arjun has to save a 9-month-old kidnapped baby.

2. Retro

Cast: Surya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

'Retro' is a romantic action film about Parivel Kannan. He is on a mission to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film shows Kannan's journey and the obstacles he faces. Surya's film also stars Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in lead roles.

3. Tourist Family

Cast: Simran, Sasikumar, Yogi Babu

Director: Abhishan Jeevith

'Tourist Family' is a heartwarming family drama about a Sri Lankan Tamil family of four who want to settle down in Tamil Nadu. The film depicts their struggles as they try to adjust to a new country and neighbourhood. The film is set to compete with big-budget films like 'Retro' and 'Hit 3' at the box office. The film's cinematography is by Arvind Vishwanathan, and the music is by Sean Roldan.

4. Puppy

Cast: Aditya G, Jagdish K, Durgappa Kambli

Director: Ayush Malli

This Kannada film is based on the journey of a poor family from North Karnataka who comes to Bangalore in search of a better future. Their life changes when they find a lost puppy who belongs to a rich family. As the bond between the little boy and the puppy grows stronger, the two are separated. Apart from comedy, the film will also show many emotional scenes.

