The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Shekhar Ravjiani calls Allu Arjun 'bhojpuri star', shares anecdotes The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Popular music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani spoke to Akkshay Rathie about Allu Arjun in India TV's podcast 'The Filmy Hustle'. He also praised South superstar Allu Arjun. Read further to know more.

New Delhi:

Bollywood singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, who has delivered memorable music in films like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express', and 'Om Shanti Om', needs no introduction. Known for his soulful and melodious songs, Shekhar shared his views on various aspects of the film industry during India TV's podcast 'The Filmy Hustle'. With a successful career spanning 25 years, Shekhar shared several interesting anecdotes and lesser-known stories with 'The Filmy Hustle' host Akkshay Rathie. He also spoke about his experience working with South superstar Allu Arjun.

Shekhar Ravjiani calls Allu Arjun a Bhojpuri star

When Shekhar Ravjiani, who has won millions of hearts with hits like 'Tujhe Bhula Diya' and 'Bin Tere', was asked whether working in the South Indian industry is as easy as people assume, especially since he has composed for Telugu films, he said, 'After Om Shanti Om, I worked on Allu Arjun's 2018 superhit Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. South stars show you immense love and respect. Despite their fame, they are humble and down-to-earth. They make you feel very comfortable.'

Shekhar further praised Allu Arjun, recalling, 'The South superstar came up to me and said with great warmth, 'Don’t worry, sir… we have the lyrics. We just want great songs from you.' He also noted that directors, actors, and producers in the South have a deep understanding of melody, rhythm, and music, many of them even sing.

The singer said, 'I still remember the day when I was working for Allu Arjun, some 20 to 30 people were standing outside the studio. They know superstar Allu very well... and he also gets a lot of love because of his superhit films. You will be happy to know that one of my staff members told me that Allu Arjun does very good Bhojpuri films and I was surprised to hear this.' Those are dubbed movies, which are hits in the Bhojpuri language as well. This is the reason why his films are super hits. He has a crazy fan following.

Shekhar Ravjiani's famous songs

Shekhar Ravjiani is a famous Bollywood music composer and singer. He has entertained people with more than 82 films and songs in his career so far. Shekhar, who has created a stir in the country with songs like 'Baat Itni Si', 'Bas Kaafi Hai', 'Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye', 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Bin Tere', 'Ishq Wala Love' and 'Meherbaan', has been ruling not only the industry but also the hearts of the people for years due to his voice. Shekhar has given amazing music in films including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express' and 'Om Shanti Om' and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter'.

Also Read: The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Is 'auto tune' threat to music industry? Shekhar Ravjiani replies