Box office collection [August 30, 2025]: Coolie, War 2, Param Sundari, Lokah Chapter 1, and Hridayapoorvam Coolie, Param Sundari, War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, and Hridayapoorvam show mixed trends at the box office. Here’s the weekend collection update for all major films.

On Saturday, several films performed well at the Indian box office, while some films had average earnings. The recent Bollywood release Param Sundari showed strong growth on its second day, while South Indian films like Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam continued to hold steady.

However, films like Coolie saw a growth in its earnings on the third Saturday, whereas War 2 managed to collect Rs 0.96 crore on its day 17. Here’s a closer look at the collections of these films:

Param Sundari’s day 2 box office collection

Tushar Jalota's romantic comedy film 'Param Sundari' saw a growth of 24.14% in its box office earnings on its second day. The film, which collected Rs 7.25 crore on its day 1, collected Rs 9 crore on day 2. The total India's box office collection of Jahnvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer stands at Rs 16.25 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection

Dominic Arun's directorial 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' witnessed an increase of 81.25% in its collection on its third day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore on its first Saturday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 13.95 crore in India. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malayalam language film which features Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tovino Thomas, and Arun Kurian in the lead roles.

Hridayapoorvam’s day 3 box office collection

South superstar Mohanlal's film 'Hridayapoorvam’ is another Malayalam language film that hit screens on August 28, 2025. The film started well at the box office, it earned Rs 3.25 crore on its first day 1, Rs 2.5 crore on day 2, and Rs 2.85 crore on its third day, i.e., its first Saturday. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 8.60 crore.

Coolie box office collection on day 17

The Rajinikanth–Nagarjuna starrer 'Coolie' got the benefit of the weekend as compared to the previous day. On its day 17, the film saw a growth of 90.59% and earned Rs 3.24 crore on its third Saturday. According to Sacnilk, Coolie's total collection was recorded at Rs 276.48 crore.

War 2 collects Rs 0.96 crore on third Saturday

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller film 'War 2' saw a slight growth on Saturday as compared to the previous day. The film which collected Rs 0.65 crore on third Friday, minted Rs 0.96 crore on third Saturday.Ayan Mukerji's directorial collected Rs 232.88 crore so far at the Indian box office.

