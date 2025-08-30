Meet Anshika Pandey who became an overnight star with Guru Randhawa's latest song 'Azul' Read on to know about the viral girl, Anshika Pandey, from Guru Randhawa's latest song 'Azul. The Punjabi song has been trending on YouTube ever since it was released.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Guru Randhawa has been in the news lately for his latest music video, 'Azul'. The song has received widespread attention for its music and has been trending on YouTube. Since its upload, the song has garnered over 48 crore views on YouTube and is currently at the 15th position on the music trending chart.

For the unversed, the song has faced backlash for sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. The video also made headlines for featuring a schoolgirl whose dance moves went viral, Anshika Pandey, now popularly known as the 'Azul girl'. Read on to know about who is she.

Who is Anshika Pandey?

The 20-year-old Anshika Pandey, who featured in the 'Azul' music video, became an overnight star because of her dance moves. According to details available on her public Instagram profile, Anshika was born in 2005 and loves to dance. Her Instagram bio reads: "I dance and do random stuffs. 2005 | Saturnian managed by @neeleshworks."

Anshika frequently posts a variety of content on her Instagram account. mostly dancing videos, but she also consistently shares pictures, videos, and other content while maintaining her flawless sense of style. Take a look at some of her posts here.

About the song 'Azul'

The Punjabi-language song 'Azul' was released on August 6, 2025. It is sung, co-written, and composed by Guru Randhawa, with music produced by Lavish Dhiman. The now-viral song was released under the label Guru Randhawa Worldwide, with Warner Music India serving as the label partner.

Guru Randhawa's hit songs

Indian singer Guru Randhawa is best known for his hit Punjabi-pop songs like 'High-rated Gabru', 'Lahore', 'Suit Suit', 'Raat Kamaal Hai', 'Yaar Mod Do', among others. The 34-year-old singer made his debut with the song 'Same Girl' along with Arjun in early 2013. For the unversed, he was born on August 30,1991, in Gurudaspur, Punjab.

Also Read: Did Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani just make their relationship Insta official?