Param Sundari movie review: Janhvi and Sidharth shine in this colourful rom-com, but does it impress?

Movie Name: Param Sundari

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Director: Tushar Jalota

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Since its teasers and songs gained popularity, Param Sundari, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, has been eagerly awaited. Despite a few hiccups, this Maddock Films romantic comedy, which opens in theatres today, August 29, 2025, keeps you interested with its captivating plot and catchy soundtrack.

Find out if this movie is worth your time by reading on.

Bollywood is once again experiencing the return of spring, and this time, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are a couple. The romantic comedy "Param Sundari", which stars these two, is sure to win over viewers' hearts.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who has previously given a successful film like 'Dasvi', which proved to be a big hit on OTT. The heart of the film is in the right place as it raises many issues, especially how today's generation decides everything based on AI and algorithms and neither listens to their heart nor their mind. But in the end, the film becomes a bit too tiring with its so-called forced cuteness and simplicity.

Param Sundari story: Love, AI, and Kerala’s charm

'Param Sundari' is a straightforward but moving love story between Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). Param, a businessman from Delhi, encounters Sundari in Kerala after arriving and renting an ancient house. From this point on, an enjoyable adventure filled with romance, excitement, and music starts.

A fashionable, self-assured, somewhat obstinate, and ambitious young entrepreneur is Param Sachdev. A young man named Param (Sidharth Malhotra) is spending money on a dating app, which is the most effective way to find genuine love. He takes on the unusual task of persuading his father to invest Rs 5 crore.

He has to find his soulmate within 10 days, and that too with the help of an AI matrimonial app, but when his father challenges him to find a partner for himself through the same app, he begins a journey that passes not just on the screen but also through the streets of real life.

According to the app's calculations, his perfect match is Sundari, who lives in Kerala. As Param reaches Kerala, his life takes a new turn. Initially, it all seems like a business deal, but as he gets to know Sundari, real love starts blossoming in his heart. But winning Sundari's heart is not that easy. Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor) is a strong-minded girl with her values.

For her, love is not a profile or a match; it is an emotion that is felt. From here begins the love story of the two, and with many twists and turns, the film also gives you a very sweet message. Sundari has a younger sister named Ammu (Inayat Verma). Ammu seems annoyed and irritated with Param.

Direction and screenplay: How Tushar Jalota delivers

Director Tushar Jalota has not tried to make this film fast-paced but has filled it with emotions. The film does not seem artificial anywhere. The dialogues are simple and effective. The film says a lot but does not make noise. There is a beautiful balance of the fast pace of Delhi and the calmness of Kerala in the film. The camerawork supports the mood of the film completely.

Every scene is beautifully thought out and shot. The simplicity of the film, clean humour, and some very charming moments make it special. This movie is a 'filmy' film; that is, it has the flavour, colours, emotions, and melodrama of Bollywood's classic romantic films. It gives the audience a chance to lose themselves in its emotions, beautiful scenes, and the innocence of romance.

Where the film shines the most

Param Sundari leaves the biggest impact as it embraces the light-hearted, unbelievable, and fun aspects of cinema. With clever humour and sequences like Kalaripayattu and Vallam Kali, the story gains a dash of freshness. Although the film starts a little slow, it becomes even more entertaining as it picks up pace.

What could have been better in Param Sundari

Though the film works as a cute romantic comedy, it lacks an emotional conflict or confrontation that can connect with the audience deeply. The background of Sundari's character, in particular, could have been made more layered and impressive. The subplots added to the plot fail to bring the necessary drama and spark to the love story. The climax of the film is also weak, which weighs down the story. The story could have been wrapped up in a better way, which would have kept it more composed.

Performances of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are comfortable in their roles. Sidharth looks great in a romantic style, even though he doesn't have the old 'chocolate boy' innocence anymore. Janhvi has shown great comedic timing, and her on-screen presence is absolutely stunning, especially in traditional saris. However, the film could have reached greater heights if the chemistry between the two had been explored more deeply.

Why you should (or shouldn’t) watch Param Sundari

Param Sundari is a beautiful visual and musical experience. The song 'Pardesiya' from the film has already become a chartbuster and looks even more impressive in theatres. The picturesque locations of Kerala, beautiful cinematography, and the use of colours give the film a beautiful look. Overall, the 2-hour and 16-minute-long film is a relaxing and enjoyable experience for fans of romantic comedies. If you appreciate light-hearted stories and the classic Bollywood romance formula, Param Sundari is worth watching and recommended for those seeking a feel-good film.

