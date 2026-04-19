Irfan Pathan names Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's biggest hurdle in upcoming clash against KKR

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in game 28 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19, and with the clash right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon 15-year-old ace batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The youngster has lit the IPL on fire with his quickfire knocks as an opener for Rajasthan Royals. Being one of the highest run-getters in the tournament, it could be interesting to see how Sooryavanshi fares against the struggling KKR.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about how Sunil Narine could prove to be the biggest challenge to Sooryavanshi in the clash, branding Narine as the biggest hurdle to cross for the 15-year-old.

“I want to see Vaibhav Suryavanshi play with intent and confidence, but my focus will be on when Sunil Narine comes in to bowl during the powerplay. Narine brings a lot of experience, and if he bowls more off-spin deliveries, I’m keen to see how Suryavanshi counters that. I’d also like to observe whether Suryavanshi takes a middle-stump guard, and whether he is fully prepared to play on the off side, since he naturally prefers playing on the leg side. This contest could play a big role in deciding the match’s outcome,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kolkata Knight Riders desperate for their first victory

Speaking of the standings, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy 10th place in the IPL 2026 points table. With six matches played, the side has registered five losses with one game producing no result. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and with several injuries, Kolkata have been struggling and will be desperately hoping to register their first victory.

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