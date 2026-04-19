Bengal Elections 2026: Mohan Yadav blames TMC for migration, says people seek freedom from 'jungle raj'

Kolkata:

West Bengal has a lot of potential for growth but development is 'lagging' in the state because of the 'jungle raj', said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asserting that people here want freedom now. His remarks come as the political battlefield remains heated in the state in view of the upcoming two-phased assembly elections.

Speaking to media as part of his election campaign in North 24 Parganas district's Kamarhati on Saturday, Yadav said the people of Bengal want development. He said the entire country is growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but West Bengal has fallen short due to a 'misgovernance', reiterating that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring a change in the state.

"The people of Bengal want freedom from jungle raj and want to move towards development. They want a BJP government with a massive majority," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, urging people to vote for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Yadav blames TMC, Left for migration; backs SIR

Yadav, who also interacted with locals during the election campaign at the Kamarhati assembly constituency, said there is a lot of unemployment and poverty in West Bengal, which has forced the locals to migrate out of the state. He blamed the Left and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for this situation of the state.

Further attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, the BJP leader said Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was necessary to identify genuine voters and flush out the Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

Yadav said the BJP will certainly form a government in West Bengal this time, accelerating the state's growth. "With a BJP government here under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Bengal will move ahead with new energy, new direction and rapid progress. A new chapter of development will be written," he said.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.