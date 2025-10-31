Baahubali: The Epic X review: Nostalgia, emotion, and Prabhas’ powerful comeback Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited, pan-India cut of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, has finally hit cinemas. Fans across India are calling it an emotional, nostalgic ride as Prabhas returns to the big screen in a performance that still feels larger than life.

One of the most anticipated movies of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, combining both parts of his magnum opus 'Baahubali' films into one, Baahubali: The Epic, has finally hit the big screens on October 31, 2025.

Fans of Rebel Star Prabhas have flooded the social media platform X with their positive reactions. The movie has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Read on to know how social media users are reacting to this action epic film.

Baahubali : The Epic X review

One user wrote, "Reliving This Masterpiece Again Is Something I Never Thought I Could Experience Again Though the Editing Pattern Seems Weird For Us Original Watchers For Foreigners, this Is A Great Introduction To The Full Story 1st Half Over (sic)."

Another praised the editing of the movie and wrote, "Same experience, emotions even after a DECADE. That's BAAHUBALI Crispy cut. Well edited. And that ETERNAL WAR Surprise The Animation is too good Can't wait for it to change the game of Indian animation industry just like bb did for Indian cinema (sic)."

Baahubali : The Epic - Cast

Besides Pan India star Prabhas, the movie features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

