Baahubali: The Epic 2025 advance booking: How much has the film earned so far? Baahubali: The Epic 2025 is already setting records before release. The re-edited ‘One Epic Cut’ merges both parts into one grand cinematic saga. Within hours, ticket sales touched Rs 2 crore — proof that India’s most iconic story still reigns supreme in theatres and hearts alike.

Indian cinema's grandest chapter, Baahubali, is returning to the big screen once again. The extended version of the film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is now ready for release. Even before its release, the film has already seen a surge in advance bookings.

Yes! The movie franchise that made India ask, 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara', is coming back on the big screens. Let's have a look at the advance collection of Baahubali: The Epic so far.

How much has Baahubali: The Epic earned in advance booking?

According to Sacnilk, tickets worth over Rs 2 crore were sold within hours of booking opening for the re-edited version of Baahubali: The Epic. Shows in several cities, including Hyderabad, were house-full within minutes.

This new version of the film, dubbed 'One Epic Cut,' combines Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to create a truly spectacular cinematic experience. According to a report by Sacnilk, more than 5,000 tickets are being sold every hour.

Baahubali: The Epic overseas response | How global audiences are reacting

Baahubali: The Epic has had a record-breaking opening not only in India but also abroad. The film has already received advance bookings of $200,000 (approximately Rs 16 million) in North America, a significant achievement for any Indian re-release. Pre-sales worldwide have surpassed Rs 50 million, demonstrating that the magic of the Rajamouli and Prabhas pairing remains intact.

Baahubali: The Epic 2025 cast | Rajamouli and Prabhas reunite for one grand cut

The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film's star cast includes actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

When is Baahubali: The Epic releasing in theatres?

The film is set to release on October 31. It will be released in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Advance bookings for the film have made it clear that the magic of Baahubali is about to reappear on screen once again.

