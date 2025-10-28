When Aditi Rao Hydari took a jibe at Mallika Sherawat with 'steel in soul not silicon in chest' statement During the promotion of Murder 3, Aditi Rao Hydari took a dig at Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat. Even her co-star Randeep was surprised by the actress's statement. Let's have a look at what the actress said.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari remains in the news for her films as well as web series. Her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Heeramandi received praise.

Meanwhile, an old video of her recently went viral online, causing her to face trolling on social media. In it, she was seen taking a jibe at Mallika Sherawat's physical attributes. Let's know what Aditi said and how social media reacted to it.

Aditi's statement on Mallika

For the unversed, Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi starred in the first part of Murder. Jacqueline Fernandez starred in the second and Aditi and Randeep Hooda starred in the third part. While promoting Murder 3, Aditi took such a dig at Mallika, who has also appeared in the franchise, that even Randeep Hooda, who was present there, smiled with embarrassment.

What did Aditi Rao Hydari say?

When asked about comparison with part one actress Mallika Sherawat, Aditi said, 'Everyone has their own journey and choices but I truly believe there's far more to sexuality. It's more important for a person to have steel in their soul than silicone in their chest. But it's true.'

Randeep Hooda seemed a little surprised by the actress's statement. Aditi then elaborated further, saying, 'I believe it's important to stand on your own and choose a path. And to believe in that path, you need more than just one aspect. And I think our movie's triumph is that it's much more than that. There's definitely sensuality, but it's because we want it to be. It's not because someone else is telling us about it.'

Aditi was trolled for the irony of time

In the age of social media, people react to all kinds of things. Aditi's comment has also drawn reactions from users. Social media users called the actress out for degrading another actress for plastic surgery, something she herself underwent.

A user wrote, 'All she knows about acting is enlarging her eyes.' Another comment read, 'She always lies about her age, she's had multiple plastic surgeries.' Another social media user wrote, 'Madam has completely changed her face, but had guts to pull another one down.'

