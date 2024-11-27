Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share pictures from their Indian wedding, shine in Sabyasachi outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share pictures from their Indian wedding

In the wedding season, a newlywed couple from the film industry got married again. Yes, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a lavish and grand wedding in a fort in Rajasthan after an intimate wedding in a 400-year-old temple. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have shared the pictures of their second wedding on social media. Just like her South Indian wedding, Aditi opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga for her second wedding as well. She radiated a bride's glow in the read coloured outfit.

The couple had a South Indian wedding in September

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were married in a small ceremony in Telangana on the morning of September 16. The couple chose Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple for their modest South Indian wedding. Their close friends and family were present during the wedding ceremony.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Love Story

'Maha Samudram', a Telugu movie from 2021, is where Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met. Sources claim that the two became good friends while filming and that their on-screen chemistry in this action-packed love drama carried over into real life. Over time, they became inseparable, often appearing together in public and calling one other "partners."

Viewers immediately conjectured about the real-life romance taking place behind the scenes because of their obvious chemistry. Media sources swiftly began to circulate rumours about their relationship status. Aditi and Siddharth, on the other hand, had never discussed their love in public until they exchanged rings in March 2024. Now that they are legally married, the pair is starting a new chapter in their lives.

