India's Got Latent bonus episode 4 out: Ayushmann Khurrana joins Samay Raina, Suhani Shah, Kullu, Rajat Sood

Comedian Samay Raina has dropped another members-only episode of India's Got Latent, and this one features Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Udta Teer and Ye Prem Mol Liya, on the panel. The comedian announced the release with a short update, writing, 'Bonus episode 4 out on members only.'

The fourth bonus episode brings together Ayushmann, mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu, comedian Rajat Sood and Samay Raina. The special runs for 34 minutes and 13 seconds and is available through the members-only section of Samay’s official YouTube channel.

Ayushmann Khurrana joins India's Got Latent

Ayushmann’s appearance marks another celebrity addition to the panel of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The actor has previously featured in several comedy and talk-show formats, but his appearance on Samay Raina’s show brings him into the series’ more unpredictable panel format.

The new episode also brings together Suhani Shah, Kullu and Rajat Sood alongside Samay.

India’s Got Latent bonus episode 4 is members-only

Unlike the regular episodes, the latest special has been released exclusively for YouTube members. Viewers with an active membership can access the episode through Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel.

The members-only format has been used for several bonus episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Previous specials have featured different combinations of comedians, creators and celebrity guests, giving Samay’s channel members access to episodes outside the regular release schedule.

Who features in the new episode?

The fourth bonus episode features Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhani Shah, Kullu, Rajat Sood and Samay Raina. For the unversed, the episode has a runtime of 34 minutes and 13 seconds. For now, the full special is available to members on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.

India's Got Latent Season 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has continued to release its regular episodes alongside special editions. Netflix has also released an exclusive Season 2 episode featuring Varun Dhawan, while Samay’s YouTube channel has hosted members-only bonus episodes.

The latest episode adds Ayushmann Khurrana to that line-up, with Samay Raina bringing together another mix of actors, comedians and creators for the fourth members-only special.

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