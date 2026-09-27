Kashmera Shah blasts Govinda's co-star Komal Rani, backs Sunita Ahuja: 'First time we are called murderers…'

The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has intensified in recent days. Sunita recently opened up about the difficulties in her relationship and appealed to women and Gen Z to stand by her during her visit to Dakshineswar Kali Temple. Her comments came shortly after Govinda was spotted at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar.

However, Komal later reacted to Sunita's remarks with a stern note on Saturday, making serious allegations against her. Now, Kashmera Shah has come out in support of her mami, Sunita Ahuja, and criticised Govinda's co-star Komal Rani over her recent remarks. While defending Sunita, Kashmera questioned the allegations made against her without directly naming Komal Rani in her caption.

Kashmera Shah blasts Govinda's co-star Komal Rani, backs Sunita Ahuja

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Kashmera Shah shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not “one co star” of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co worker knows such intimate details. I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women (sic)."

She further added, "We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called "murderers". So if every mother,wife,sister,aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the “one man” that they love, be it the father, the husband,the brother, and the dog then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you (sic)." Take a look:

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