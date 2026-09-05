Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 gets trailer release date, makers raise excitement with new poster

Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in the much-awaited Drishyam 3. The makers have now increased anticipation around the crime thriller by announcing the trailer release date. Along with the announcement, they have also shared a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn with his family, giving fans another glimpse from the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Shriya Sharan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

Drishyam 3 trailer release date out

The makers on Saturday announced that the Drishyam 3, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, trailer will be released on September 9, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster of Ajay Devgn, in which Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar can be seen sitting in a car with his family, including his wife and daughters. They all looked visibly tense in the poster.

For the caption, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Sawaal, ab bhi wahi hain. Par jawaab, ab aur bhi nazdeek. Trailer out on 9th September. #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October."

More about Drishyam 3

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, an ordinary family man living in Goa whose life takes a dramatic turn after a murder takes place at his home. Determined to keep his loved ones safe, Vijay goes to great lengths to shield his family from the investigation and the law.

Drishyam 3: All about the cast

Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third part of the franchise. Tabu will once again be seen as IG Meera Deshmukh, while Shriya Saran will return as Nandini, wife of Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar. Rajat Kapoor will be seen as Mahesh Deshmukh, with Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise in pivotal new roles.

The film is being produced by Star Studio 18 and Panorama Studios.

Also Read:

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to release on Oct 2; makers unveil posters of Jaideep, Tabu and others