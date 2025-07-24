'Ahaan Panday was always late, a chainsmoker… but great on camera': YouTuber’s clip goes viral YouTuber recalls Ahaan Panday’s rough edges during acting class but admits he nailed one of the toughest scenes. The viral clip is getting Reddit talking.

Actor Ahaan Panday, who was recently seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara' alongside Aneet Padda, is currently enjoying the film's success. Not only fans but critics also praised his performance in the romantic drama film. The film, which was released on July 18, 2025, has an IMDb rating of 7.7 and minting numbers at the box office since its release.

However, Ahaan's acting skills are more than natural; it has also been refined over the years in several workshops. A video of YouTuber Nikhil Pandey surfaced online in which he recalls meeting Ahaan at an acting workshop.

‘Always late, chainsmoker… but great on camera’: Viral clip goes wild

In the viral video, Nikhil claimed that Ahaan Panday was always late to class and also called him a chainsmoker. Despite criticising him, he praised Ahaan Panday for his acting skills. The video was shared on the Reddit platform, where YouTuber Nikhil Pandey said, "Ahaan Panday… he was there. He was always late, a chain smoker. He was a 21-year-old kid who would just…I think he was trying to be an actor…Straight up, though, he was a great actor. It was weird because I wanted to hate this guy. He was always late, he's the child of a movie star…kind of a douchebag, but great on camera."

He further added, "He was given a gay love scene where one lover has to give medication to his other half because he has AIDS. It was really traumatic. I'm like, I'm so glad I didn't get that scene. He just took it. He just killed it. He straight up made out with the guy. He didn’t tell the guy in advance…The guy just rolled with it because he was also a committed actor."

Ahaan Panday’s career: From assistant director to lead actor

Talking about his work front, besides his recent release 'Saiyaara', the details regarding his upcoming acting roles are not known yet. However, according to information available on IMDb, he has previously worked as an assistant director in the 2016 film 'Rock on 2' and Netflix's historical thriller series 'The Railway Men'.

