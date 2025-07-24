Housefull 5 available on OTT: What to know before watching Did you miss Housefull 5 in theatres? The comedy hit is now on Amazon Prime Video for rent. Here’s everything you need to know before streaming it at home.

New Delhi:

The latest instalment in the hit comedy drama film series 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 5', hit the silver screens on June 6, 2025. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film features a multi-starrer cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and others in the lead roles.

Notably, the film was released in two versions, 'Housefull 5A' and 'Housefull 5B', each with a different climax, which created a stir among fans upon its release.

Where to Watch Housefull 5 Online

Those who couldn't catch this film on the big screens, then there's no need to worry, as the film is now available to stream on the OTT streaming platform. Read on to find out where you can watch it on your devices.

As per the given details, the comedy drama thriller film 'Housefull 5' is currently available to rent on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Both versions of Housefull 5 — A and B — are available on Prime Video, but there’s a twist: each costs Rs 349 to rent, so seeing both endings will set you back Rs 698. It must be noted that after renting this film, viewers have 30 days from the date of rental to start watching it. Once you begin watching, you have only 48 hours to finish it.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)Screengrab taken from Amazon Prime Video

There’s no word yet on when it will be available to watch for free.

Box Office recap: Despite IMDb 3.5, it delivered

The comedy thriller film 'Housefull 5' received mixed reviews from the audience upon its release. Despite an IMDb rating of 3.5, the Bollywood film performed well on its opening day at the Indian box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 24 crore on its day 1, followed by Rs 31 crore on its second day. The total worldwide box office collection of the Akshay Kumar-Abhishek Bachchan starrer stands at Rs 288.58 crore.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu review: Powerful ideals, flawed execution