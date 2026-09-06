Mirzapur: The Movie leaves Akshay Kumar's Gold, SRK's Raees, Don 2 behind with major box office record

Mirzapur: The Movie has set a new opening-day record for Excel Entertainment after earning Rs 25.75 crore net in India on its first day. The film has overtaken Gold, Raees, Gully Boy and Don 2 to claim the production house’s biggest opening day. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 25.75 crore net across 11,135 shows on Day 1. Sacnilk puts its India gross at Rs 30.90 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 35.15 crore at the end of the opening day.

The opening has pushed the film past Gold, which had held the Excel Entertainment record for eight years. The Akshay Kumar-led sports drama collected Rs 25.25 crore net on its first day in 2018. The difference between the two films is Rs 0.50 crore, making Mirzapur: The Movie the new top opener for the production house.

Mirzapur: The Movie vs Excel Entertainment's biggest openers

Sacnilk's figures put the film ahead of several of Excel Entertainment’s notable theatrical releases.

Mirzapur: The Movie - Rs 25.75 crore

Gold - Rs 25.25 crore

Raees - Rs 20.40 crore

Gully Boy - Rs 19.40 crore

Don 2 - Rs 15.30 crore

With its opening, Mirzapur: The Movie has also moved more than Rs 5 crore ahead of Raees, while its first-day collection is over Rs 10 crore higher than that of Don 2.

About the film

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the transition of the popular Prime Video franchise from streaming to theatres. The film brings back several familiar faces from the series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma.

The cast also includes Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, alongside Sonal Chauhan and other new additions to the franchise. The film continues the crime drama’s world of power struggles, rivalries and shifting alliances, expanding the story beyond the original streaming series.

Box office performance

The strong opening comes despite the film having an A certificate and a reported runtime of 197 minutes. Its Day 1 performance also puts it among the stronger Hindi openers of 2026 so far. On Day 2, Sacnilk reported that the film added Rs 42.45 crore, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 68.20 crore.

For Excel Entertainment, however, the key milestone is the opening-day figure. After years of films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don, Raees, Gold and Gully Boy, Mirzapur: The Movie now holds the production house’s record for its biggest theatrical opening.

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