Hanuman Ansh nears Rs 100 crore as Vishal Chaturvedi reveals why an OTT platform rejected his film

Hanuman Ansh is now just Rs 71 lakh short of the Rs 100 crore mark at the India box office. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has also revealed that the film was rejected by an OTT platform before its theatrical success. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories of 2026.

After opening to just Rs 10 lakh, the film gained momentum through strong word of mouth and has now reached Rs 99.29 crore net in India, according to the latest Sacnilk figures. Its Day 31 collection is currently at Rs 0.16 crore, with final figures yet to be reported.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh had a modest start at the box office, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in its second week. However, its fortunes changed dramatically in the third week, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore. The film then delivered a massive Rs 61 crore in its fourth week. It collected Rs 10 crore on Day 29 and followed that with Rs 16.25 crore on Day 30. With the latest Day 31 figure, its India net collection has reached Rs 99.29 crore. Sacnilk currently lists its India gross at Rs 117.46 crore.

The film is now on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore net in India, a remarkable turnaround considering its slow opening.

Why did an OTT platform reject Hanuman Ansh?

Amid the film's box-office success, Vishal Chaturvedi opened up about an OTT platform rejecting his project before its theatrical release. Speaking to India TV, the director recalled pitching the story as an Indian story of international significance. He said he narrated Maharaj Ji's story with such emotion that he became overwhelmed and wept.

However, the filmmaker said the manner in which the platform rejected the project left him hurt. Chaturvedi said that while filmmakers are accustomed to rejection, there is a proper way to turn down someone's project.

What Vishal Chaturvedi said about the rejection

Chaturvedi said he felt the language used during the interaction was humiliating and reflected a disconnect in the way the story was understood. He stressed that rejection itself was not the issue, as filmmakers face it regularly, but the manner in which the decision was communicated. He suggested that a more constructive response would have been to say that the project was good but could perhaps be considered at a later stage.

Despite the early setback, Hanuman Ansh eventually found an audience in theatres. Its box-office trajectory has been the opposite of its opening, with collections growing substantially several weeks into its run.

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About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi spiritual drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in leading roles, with Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari also part of the cast. Sacnilk lists its theatrical release date as August 7, 2026.

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