Aditya Dhar cheers for Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh, hails director Vishal Chaturvedi

Aditya Dhar has extended his support to Shobhinaw Satyaa-starrer Hanuman Ansh, giving a shout-out to director Vishal Chaturvedi for the film. The Dhurandhar director did not write a lengthy note, but added a few emojis. The biographical drama has been in the news lately after its surprise box-office success.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the revered saint who was widely known for his teachings and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

Aditya Dhar cheers for Hanuman Ansh

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon, Aditya Dhar shared a poster from Hanuman Ansh featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa. Tagging director Vishal Chaturvedi, he added a few emojis, including the Om symbol, folded hands and a red heart. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA DHAR)Screengrab taken from Aditya Dhar's Instagram story.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within 31 days of its release. The film initially hit theatres on August 7 and witnessed a modest opening. However, it gradually attracted audiences on the back of strong word of mouth.

As of 3 pm on September 6, 2026, the film has collected Rs 7.12 crore across 3,918 shows. Its total gross collection stands at Rs 125.81 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 106.50 crore.

Hanuman Ansh: Cast and crew details

Apart from the lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film features Vihaan Shehge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Ratogi, and Gulshan Pandey in important roles. The film is produced under the banners of SWAMbhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions.

Hanuman Ansh: About the director

Hanuman Ansh's writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has written, produced and directed several films throughout his career. He is best known for Setu (2023) and Rab Kare Tu Bhi (2021).

Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

Hanuman Ansh recently received tax-free status in Uttarakhand. After watching the film, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised it, calling it a "must-watch spiritual movie" for cinemalovers. While addressing the media, he announced that the film would be declared tax-free in the state, highlighting its deep connection with Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

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Hanuman Ansh nears Rs 100 crore as Vishal Chaturvedi reveals why an OTT platform rejected his film