Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu review: Powerful ideals, flawed execution Pawan Kalyan leads a visually stunning tale of rebellion and Sanatan values in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Does the story live up to the hype? Here's our review.

Movie Name: Hari Hara Veera Mallu- Part 1

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 24, 2025

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Genre: Period-drama

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit' has finally been released after a long wait. Set in the turmoil of 17th-century Mughal India, the film is a historical fiction that draws inspiration from real events and tells the story of a brave warrior. Director Krish Jagarlamudi has tried to weave together themes like the hero, cultural conflict, religion, politics and atrocities of the Mughals in this film. While the ambition of the film is apt, it does not always succeed in achieving it because of poor execution.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Story and historical setting

The story of the film is set in 1684, four years after the death of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol) is trying to expand his empire through religious fanaticism. His biggest weapon is the 'Jaziya'- a tax imposed on Hindu citizens only based on their religion. Against this background emerges Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), a fictional bandit, who gradually evolves into a Sanatan warrior. His mission is to steal the Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals, a symbol that represents not just wealth but India's cultural plunder and self-respect. The entire story is built around this plot; to know in which direction the climax goes, you will have to watch the film.

Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu: Performance review

Pawan Kalyan's acting is the strongest side of the film. He has played the character of Veera Mallu with full dedication. His entry scene in the film is strong, and he looks convincing as a man fighting for religion, justice and freedom for his people. His body language, command over the action sequences (especially the 18-minute-long action in the climax, which he choreographed himself) and dialogue delivery make him a worthy period hero. However, some dialogues have an overdramatic tone.

Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb: A missed opportunity?

Bobby Deol is a different man as Aurangzeb. His body language is impressive, but the script fails to develop him in depth. He appears to be nothing more than a stereotypical villain; his character remains mostly superficial. Supporting actors like Nidhi Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj play their parts well, but their characters remain incomplete and underdeveloped. Especially, the female characters just seem like mere decorative elements in the plot.

Direction, screenplay, and ideological undertones

Director Krish Jagarlamudi has presented a vision that blends action, mythology and historical references. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is not just the story of a warrior but also of an ideological war. 'Sword vs Soul' becomes a metaphor for the clash of religion and cruelty, but this profound idea often feels scattered in the screenplay of the first half, as it seems inconsistent at times. Before the interval, the film loses its pace, and many scenes seem stretched just to show grandeur. The dialogues also lack emotional depth. Sai Madhav Burra's writing is sharp in some scenes, but at times it becomes too preachy. The director tries to strike a balance between historical and fictional elements, but it may create confusion for some viewers.

Visuals, action, music, and technical strengths

The visual appeal of the film is superb. Gyan Shekhar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa's cinematography brilliantly captures the splendour, palaces, battlefields and wastelands of Mughal India. Thota Tharani's production design makes the film look grand. Every set, costume and architecture looks as realistic as possible. MM Keeravani's music is the soul of the film. Songs like 'Asur Hannam' and the background score manage to add emotional weight to the scenes. But at some places, the music seems overpowering.

The VFX by Ben Lock is impressive in most scenes, but the quality of the CGI dips in a few places, which can break the immersion. The battle and running horse scenes, in particular, could have been more polished. The action sequences choreographed by the team of Nick Powell, Ram-Lakshmana and Peter Hein are superb, and the sword-fighting sequences are impressive.

Themes of Sanatan Dharma, resistance, and identity

The film presents an alternate historical perspective in terms of its theme. It is a story of oppression, cultural resistance and self-esteem rather than a glorification of Mughal rule. Themes like the Jaziya tax, religious discrimination and the plunder of the Kohinoor are strongly presented in the film. The film also attempts to highlight the values of Sanatan Dharma – sacrifice, tolerance, self-confidence and social justice. Pawan Kalyan's commitment, such as giving up remuneration for the film and raising the issue of the return of the Kohinoor, makes the ideology of the film more authentic.

Where the film falters: Weaknesses and missed depth

Though the premise of the film is strong, its biggest weakness lies in its uncontrolled pace and inconsistent screenplay. The forced scenes and unnecessary stretches in the story may hamper the audience's interest. The role of female characters seems limited and superficial, and the character of Aurangzeb also misses out on depth. The line between historical accuracy and fiction gets blurred at times.

Final verdict: Should you watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1' is a film that is full of grandeur and purpose but which does not always deliver on its narrative promises. It is a must-watch for viewers who love historical-religious tales, cultural resistance and a visual experience full of grand action. While this film may not be for everyone, especially those who expect depth, character development and a tight story. Still, it is a brave attempt that creates a space for an alternative historical discourse in Indian cinema. The next part can be more effective if the makers work more on depth, pace and emotional connection.

