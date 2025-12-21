Solapur Local Body Election Results 2025: Mahayuti alliance maintains strong lead The counting of votes for presidential and member seats across 286 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra concluded today. Below are the latest election results from Solapur district.

The counting of votes for presidential and member seats across 286 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra commenced at 10:00 AM today, Sunday, December 21. A rare political milestone was achieved prior to the counting, with the Dondaicha Municipal Council and Angar Nagar Panchayat seeing both their council members and presidents elected unopposed.

Voter participation and trends

Data from the State Election Commission highlights a steady turnout across the two polling phases:

Phase 1 (December 2): Saw a healthy 67.3per cent turnout for 263 local bodies.

Phase 2 (December 20): Recorded a 47.04per cent turnout for the remaining 23 bodies.

Complex political landscapes

The election is marked by a complex, multi-dimensional battle. While the primary contest pits the ruling Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the landscape is further complicated by "friendly fights." In several districts, Mahayuti partners—the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—have fielded candidates against one another, creating local rivalries within the state-level coalition.

Celebration of early success

As early leads surfaced, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to X to celebrate the party's performance and credit the grassroots efforts of its members.

"The BJP belongs to everyone," Gadkari stated, describing the emerging success as a "victory for the workers" whose dedication has driven the party’s strong showing in these local polls.

Solapur District: Results and Trends

In Solapur district, elections were held for 272 seats across various Municipal Councils, including Akkalkot, Barshi, Akluj, and Pandharpur, along with 17 seats for the Angar Nagar Panchayat. While most polling concluded earlier, the State Election Commission conducted supplementary voting on December 20 for specific wards: Ward 1A and 11A in Sangola and Ward 3A in Mohol.