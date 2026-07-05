Aamir Khan greets media with folded hands, makes first appearance after marrying Gauri Spratt

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan has made his first public appearance after marrying Gauri Spratt. The actor tied the knot in a private ceremony at his Juhu residence in the presence of his closest friends and family members. Aamir's former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, were not clicked arriving for the celebrations. However, their respective children were a part of the festivities.

Aamir Khan's first public appearance after wedding

Aamir stepped aside from his wedding celebrations to drop MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. Before heading inside his home, the actor appeared in front of the paps and greeted them with folded hands.

The actor wore a white bandhgala kurta and paired it with a dhoti. He was clicked without his wife. Watch the video here:

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's first wedding photo

The first picture from Aamir and Gauri's intimate wedding ceremony has finally surfaced online. They were seen signing the marriage register in front of their children, families and select wedding guests.

For the special occasion, Aamir kept it classic in a white bandhgala, while Gauri opted for an ivory lehenga choli set paired with statement jewellery.

The family played an important role in the celebrations. Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, was seen watching the ceremony, while Gauri's son was also present as the couple made their relationship official. Here is the photo:

Did you know Aamir and Gauri's children planned the wedding menu?

India TV had earlier exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt gave their children a special role in the celebrations by letting them curate the entire wedding menu. According to a source close to the family, the cuisine was "completely curated and decided by the kids," who were also actively involved in the intimate ceremony. Aamir is a father to Junaid, Ira and Azad, while Gauri has a son from her previous marriage.

The intimate celebration was exactly how the couple had envisioned it. Speaking about their plans earlier, Aamir had said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic." The wedding stayed true to that promise, with only their loved ones in attendance.

Also read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now married, first pic from civil wedding out