Why is Govinda missing from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home? Sunita Ahuja reveals

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, who have been making headlines all through August and September, are back to the news. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunita welcomed Bappa home with her children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. However, Govinda was missing from the celebrations. She also revealed why her husband is missing from the celebrations at home.

Sunita Ahuja welcomes Bappa home

Sunita Ahuja has welcomed Ganpati Bappa home with much fanfare this year. She was seen bringing Lord Ganesha home while dancing to the beats of dhol, accompanied by her children.

However, unlike previous years, Sunita took charge of bringing Bappa home herself. She revealed that Govinda and their son Yashvardhan usually perform the ritual. However, this year was different.

Speaking to ANI, Sunita said she wanted to bring Ganpati home herself after a successful year. “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands,” Sunita shared.

For Sunita, the celebration is also about keeping a family tradition alive. She revealed that the Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi.

“The tradition of Ganpati was started by my late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. I've always said that as long as I'm alive, I'll bring Ganpati Baba every year. It's been going on since then, and it'll keep going as long as I'm here,” she added.

Sunita also spoke about why she keeps Bappa at home for one-and-a-half days. She said the duration is linked to the rituals and pooja that need to be performed. “I always keep Ganpati for 1.5 days, because if you keep them for more days, the pooja and everything needs to be done accordingly.”

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI) Govinda missing from family's Ganpati celebrations

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI) Sunita Ahuja and her daughter Tina welcome Bappa home

Sunita Ahuja reveals why Govinda is missing from the celebrations

Govinda was not present when Sunita brought Bappa home. The actor is currently in the US and is expected to return later.

Sunita said Govinda will come for darshan once he is back. If he is too tired to visit on the first day, he will come the next day.

“Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were in the news for troubles in their marriage. Not much is known about what's brewing on their personal front.

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