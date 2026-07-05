Meet Aamir Khan's family, including his children, brother Faisal Khan and connection with Aditi Rao Hydari

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to tie the knot today. This will be Aamir's third marriage. Aamir's family shares deep roots in the film industry. Through his second wife, Kiran Rao, he is also connected to actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Here's a look at how they are related.

Aamir Khan's family tree

Aamir Khan's father was the renowned filmmaker Tahir Hussain, while his mother is Zeenat Hussain. His uncle, Nasir Hussain, was a legendary filmmaker and writer. Aamir also has two cousins, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan. His brother is former actor Faisal Khan. Another cousin, Mansoor Khan, is the acclaimed filmmaker behind films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Aamir Khan's nephew and niece

Actor Imran Khan is Aamir Khan's nephew. He is the son of Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Meanwhile, actress Zayn Marie Khan is Aamir's niece. She is the daughter of Mansoor Khan and has appeared in the film Monica, O My Darling.

Connection between Aamir Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari

Aamir Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari share a family connection through Kiran Rao. Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are cousins. As a result, Aditi became Aamir's cousin-in-law during his marriage to Kiran.

Aamir Khan's wives and children

Aamir Khan has been married twice so far and continues to share an amicable relationship with both his former wives.

His first marriage was to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple divorced in 2002 and have two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Junaid has followed in his father's footsteps and made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj.

Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple separated in 2021 and have a son, Azad Rao Khan. Kiran is an acclaimed filmmaker best known for Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir Khan's third marriage

Aamir Khan is set to marry Gauri Spratt today, marking his third marriage. Gauri is not from the film industry. This will also be her second marriage. She has a son from her previous marriage. The couple are expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony today.

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