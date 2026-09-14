Ramayana song 'Jai Jai Ram' takes social media by storm, Kumar Vishwas reveals how he wrote it

The musical campaign for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana has begun with Jai Jai Ram. Composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

The song brings together some of the biggest names in Indian music. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in key roles.

Dr Kumar Vishwas on Jai Jai Ram

Talking about the song, Dr Kumar Vishwas explained the thought behind its lyrics. He said the three words form a simple prayer and that his intention was not to describe Shri Ram, but to express the relationship between a devotee and the divine.

"Jai Jai Ram are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge," he said.

He added that the language was deliberately kept simple and direct because true devotion does not need ornamentation. "I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it," Dr Kumar Vishwas added.

Jai Jai Ram song credits

Jai Jai Ram has been composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the song, while Dr Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics.

Song credits:

Song composed, produced and arranged by: AR Rahman

AR Rahman Vocals: Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh

Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh Lyrics: Dr Kumar Vishwas

Dr Kumar Vishwas Music supervisors: AR Ameen, Hiral Viradia

AR Ameen, Hiral Viradia Santoor: Satyendra Solanki

Satyendra Solanki Flute: Adwait Kashikar

Adwait Kashikar Sitar: Ravi Chary

Ravi Chary Guitars: Shrey Gupta

Shrey Gupta Tabla: Akshay Jadhav

Watch the song here:

Dr Kumar Vishwas' work in Bollywood

Jai Jai Ram adds to Dr Kumar Vishwas' work as a lyricist in Hindi cinema. He had earlier written Jeetenge for the film Mission Raniganj. His association with Ramayana has also brought further attention to his work in Mumbai’s film and music circles. He is reportedly also working on lyrics and dialogues for two other Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, Jai Jai Ram marks the beginning of the musical campaign for Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in key roles.

Also Read:

Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana Part 1 out now, AR Rahman composes Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's track