Hanuman Ansh's director Vishal Chaturvedi announces Rambola, a film on Goswami Tulsidas | Deets Inside

Vishal Chaturvedi, the writer and director of Hanuman Ansh, who recently made the religious film Hanuman Ansh, has come out with an announcement about his next movie, called Rambola. This movie will be made by Mahaveer Jain Films and is based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas.

The movie, Rambola, will portray the story of this great poet who has made a mark in the world of literature with his writings. The film is expected to explore his life, faith and contribution to the literary tradition associated with Lord Ram. Chaturvedi has written and will direct Rambola. The film is being produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh, and is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

Vishal Chaturvedi follows Hanuman Ansh with Rambola

The announcement comes after Hanuman Ansh emerged as a major box-office success despite its modest opening. The film, also directed by Chaturvedi, was released in theatres on August 7 and centred on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh had collected Rs 163.13 crore net in India by the end of Day 35. The film continued its theatrical run into its sixth week, with its September 13 collection adding to its strong late run. The film's box-office performance has given Chaturvedi another devotional subject to explore on the big screen. However, Rambola shifts the focus from a modern spiritual figure to one of India's most influential poets.

What is Rambola about?

Rambola will tell the story of Goswami Tulsidas, best known for Ramcharitmanas and his enduring contribution to Ram bhakti and Hindi literature. The title Rambola refers to the name associated with Tulsidas in accounts of his early life. The film's announcement positions his personal journey and literary legacy at the centre of the narrative.

Further details about the cast, shooting schedule and theatrical release date are yet to be announced.

Rambola makers

Chaturvedi is the writer and director of Rambola, while Mahaveer Jain, Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh are attached as producers. Mahaveer Jain Films is presenting the project. The film marks another collaboration between Chaturvedi and Jain following the success of Hanuman Ansh. More details about the cast and production are expected to be revealed by the makers in the coming months.

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