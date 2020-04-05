Shaan to come up with a song on 'coronavirus warriors'

Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
Bollywood singer Shaan made the best use of his talent and announced a song dedicated to the coronavirus warriors which will be out soon.

New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2020 16:15 IST
Singer Shaan has created a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The track is basically a tribute to the people who have been trying their best to save the nation from COVID-19. Titled "Main Asli Hindustan Hu", the song will be out soon.

Sharing the news among his social media followers, Shaan wrote: "MainAsliHindustanHu A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon."

Fight Against Coronavirus

#MainAsliHindustanHu A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon !!

Amidst the lockdown, singers have been seen making the best use of social media. From Sonu Nigam to Akhil Sachdeva and Jasleen Royal, a slew of singers recently conducted a live online music concert for their fans.

