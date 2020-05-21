Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH Badshah's new single 'Toxic' stars Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey

Singer and rapper Badshah has collaborated with couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey for his next single "Toxic", the video of which has been shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

"Sargun and Ravi are talented actors and close friends. I really love what they have done with the video and can't wait to release it. I hope the audience likes the song and showers their love upon us," Badshah said.

Badshah has been making the most of his lockdown period by working on new music. "Toxic" will also mark his second collaboration with Payal Dev after the hit "Genda phool".

"Toxic" highlights relationships that prove to be poisonous and cross limits. Sargun and Ravi have shot the video at home following lockdown guidelines.

Talking about the collaboration, Sargun and Ravi said: "We have always admired Badshah's work and him as a human being. The song is extremely beautiful and we have tried our best to shoot at home and do justice to the song. The experience working with the whole team has been wonderful, really looking forward to the response."

The song will be released soon.

