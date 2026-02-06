Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra impress; film struggles to match them Vadh 2 is a slow-burn thriller that explores themes of prison, crime, morality, and mature love. Read our full review of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's film before you watch it in theatres.

Movie Name: Vadh 2

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: Feb 6, 2026

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Genre: Crime thriller

Even though the 2022 film Vadh didn't make a huge mark at the box office, it earned significant respect from critics and cinephiles. Its serious themes, strong performances, and unique treatment gave it a distinctive identity. Naturally, expectations rise for its sequel, Vadh 2. The question, however, is whether Vadh 2 follows the same critically acclaimed path or falls short of fully satisfying audiences. The answer is somewhat mixed.

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu returns with a story that steps away from mainstream cinema to explore relationships, morality, crime, and the principles of karma. Vadh 2 is neither a full-fledged commercial entertainer nor pure art cinema; it attempts to strike a balance between the two as a slow-burning thriller.

Vadh 2: Plot overview

The film begins with the introduction of Manju Singh (Neena Gupta), who has been serving a 28-year prison sentence and fined Rs 25,000 for a crime she did not commit. The story starts in 1994 and jumps 28 years ahead, where Manju is still incarcerated. Within the prison walls, she has created her own world, sharing the harsh realities of life with other female inmates.

Stationed in the same prison is Constable Shambhunath Mishra, known as Shambhu (Sanjay Mishra). The bond between Shambhu and Manju is unspoken but deeply emotional rather than physical. Shambhu looks after Manju’s small needs, even going so far as to steal vegetables from the prison to sell outside, occasionally bending the rules to help her. Their relationship forms the strongest emotional thread in the film.

The story takes a turn when notorious criminal Keshav, also known as Bhuri Bhaiya (Akshay Dogra), arrives in prison. He brutally assaults an elderly man in the compound and harasses a young female inmate, Naina Kumari (Yogita Bihani). Keshav is the brother of a powerful politician, and the prison system bows to his every whim. Frustrated by his actions, prison superintendent Prakash Singh (Kumud Mishra) teaches Keshav a lesson one night, which completely changes the course of events. By the next morning, Keshav had mysteriously disappeared, causing the entire system to be thrown into turmoil.

Inspector Ateet Singh (Amitt K Singh) is brought in to investigate. As the investigation unfolds, the suspense deepens. The real shock comes when Keshav’s skeleton is discovered behind Shambhunath Mishra's house 11 months later. Questions arise: Who killed Keshav? What was the motive? And will the truth ever come out?

Vadh 2: Direction

Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s direction is earnest, with a clear intent to create a thriller that not only entertains but also provokes thought. The first half of the film is quite slow, and some sections feel unnecessarily stretched. While this pacing allows time to understand the characters, it may feel heavy for mainstream viewers. Post-interval, the film picks up pace as the suspense begins to unravel. However, parts of the story are predictable, reducing the impact of the thrill. The climax attempts to deliver a strong moral, "As you sow, so shall you reap," though a more surprising revelation could have made the ending more powerful.

Vadh 2: Performances

Vadh 2 largely relies on the strength of its seasoned actors. Sanjay Mishra once again demonstrates his mastery of silent, intense performances. His portrayal of Shambhunath Mishra, with calm demeanour, hidden affection, and guilt, leaves a lasting impression.

Neena Gupta's portrayal of Manju Singh is understated but deeply emotional, presenting her as an ‘extraordinary woman’. The on-screen chemistry between Sanjay and Neena is remarkably effective, without any overt romanticisation, grounded in respect and understanding.

Kumud Mishra delivers a strong performance initially, though his character’s arc feels uneven as the story progresses. Akshay Dogra, despite limited screen time, effectively conveys menace, while Yogita Bihani, Shilpa Shukla, and Amitt K Singh remain sincere and convincing in their respective roles.

Vadh 2: Technical aspects

Cinematography by Sapan Narula is simple yet effective, lending authenticity to the prison environment and reinforcing the story’s gravity. Editing by Bharat S Raawat lacks tightness at times, particularly in the second half, where some sequences feel stretched. Roshak Kohli’s music does not make a significant impact, but Advait Nemlekar's background score helps maintain suspense and complements the narrative.

Vadh 2 Weaknesses: Predictability and incomplete layers

The film's biggest weaknesses are its predictable storyline and slow pace. Certain characters and circumstances could have been explored more deeply to create stronger emotional engagement. Several situations feel incomplete without sufficient backstory, potentially to be explored in future sequels.

Vadh 2 Verdit: Watch or Wait?

Vadh 2 is not for everyone. If you prefer fast-paced action, masala drama, or light entertainment, this film may feel slow. However, fans of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, or those interested in serious themes and mature portrayals of love, may find it somewhat satisfying.

The film reinforces that love is not limited to physical relationships and that age or circumstances do not diminish its depth. Despite strong ideas and performances, the slow pace and predictable suspense prevent Vadh 2 from reaching its full potential. Overall, it emerges as an average but thought-provoking thriller, deserving a rating of 2.5 stars.

