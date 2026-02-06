Bharat Taxi vs Ola, Uber and Rapido: What makes this government app different and what more it offers The government-backed Bharat Taxi app has been launched as a cooperative ride-booking platform to compete with Ola, Uber and Rapido. Here’s how it works, what’s special, and how fares compare.

New Delhi:

To compete with ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, the Indian government has launched the Bharat Taxi app. Introduced as a cooperative taxi service platform, the app aims to address arbitrary practices followed by private online ride-booking companies.

The Bharat Taxi app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. While it has been accessible for a few months, it was initially launched in a beta phase for testing.

What’s special about the Bharat Taxi app?

We installed the Bharat Taxi app and compared it with Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Apart from taxi booking, the app offers multiple additional services.

Through the app, users can book:

Intercity rides

Rental rides

Metro tickets

To access metro ticket booking, users need to tap on the Services option at the bottom of the app.

At the time of its launch, it was claimed that the app operates on a cooperative model, offering affordable ride bookings. It also provides insurance facilities for drivers and charges a low commission margin. Currently, the app supports Hindi, Gujarati, and English, with plans to add more Indian languages in the future.

How to use the Bharat Taxi app

(Image Source : INDIA TV)How to use the Bharat Taxi app

Using the Bharat Taxi app is similar to other ride-booking platforms. After downloading the app, users must grant the required permissions. They can then log in using their mobile number and OTP.

Once logged in, users need to enter their name to start using the app’s features, including taxi, bike, rental, intercity, and metro services.

How is Bharat Taxi different from Ola, Uber and Rapido?

Compared to private taxi service apps, the Bharat Taxi app charges a significantly lower commission from drivers. This allows drivers to earn more than those associated with private platforms.

The app’s interface is simple and easy to use, making navigation straightforward. Users can book taxis and bikes, including economy cabs, priority cabs, auto-rickshaws, and bike rides.

To book an intercity ride, users can enter their destination directly on the app’s homepage and select the intercity option, similar to other ride-hailing apps.

Bharat Taxi app experience and fare comparison

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Bharat Taxi app experience and fare comparison

After installing the app and completing the verification process, we were able to book a cab successfully. The app’s homepage is user-friendly and provides quick access to rental bookings, intercity rides, and metro services.

We attempted a cab booking from Noida to Delhi and compared fares across platforms. Bharat Taxi showed a higher fare than Uber, while Rapido and some other apps also displayed higher prices.

However, when it came to bike rides, booking through the Bharat Taxi app turned out to be cheaper compared to other platforms.

ALSO READ: BharatGen AI to complete text services in all 22 Indian languages by month-end: Jitendra Singh