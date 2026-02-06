Rose Day 2026 celebrations: Rose colours meaning and 50 best romantic wishes Rose Day 2026 kicks off Valentine’s Week with a celebration of love, emotions and heartfelt expressions. Observed on February 7, the day allows couples to convey their feelings through different rose colours, each symbolising a unique emotion from love and passion to friendship and admiration.

New Delhi:

Rose Day is that delightful moment each year when Valentine’s Week truly begins, and in 2026, it falls on Saturday, February 7. This is not just another date on the calendar; it’s a chance to express warm feelings, celebrate connections and let someone special know exactly what’s in your heart.

What is Rose Day all about?

Rose Day is fundamentally straightforward and sentimental. Roses are a common way for people to express friendship, love, admiration, gratitude, or even unspoken crushes. The concept is charmingly archaic: sometimes a single rose speaks louder than a lengthy text.

A rose is a classic way to express genuine feelings, whether it's to your significant other, a close friend, or even yourself (yes, self-love counts!).

What each rose colour really means

Red: Deep love and romance

Pink: Sweet admiration and affection

Yellow: Friendship and joy

White: Peace, purity and new beginnings

Orange: Passion and excitement

Lavender: Love at first sight or enchantment

50 romantic wishes to share

Happy Rose Day! Just like this rose, my love for you grows more beautiful every day.

One rose for you, and a heart full of love from me. Happy Rose Day!

You are the reason my life blooms with happiness. Happy Rose Day, my love.

This rose carries all the feelings I find hard to put into words.

Happy Rose Day to the one who makes my world brighter.

Like a rose among thorns, you make everything better just by being you.

Sending you a rose to remind you how special you are to me.

My love for you is as timeless as a red rose. Happy Rose Day!

Every petal of this rose whispers how much I love you.

Happy Rose Day! You make my heart smile every single day.

This rose is a symbol of my endless love for you.

Just like roses need sunshine, I need you in my life.

Happy Rose Day to the one who holds my heart.

A rose for the one who makes my life colourful.

My love for you blooms more beautifully with every passing day.

Happy Rose Day! You are the most beautiful chapter of my life.

This rose comes with a promise—to love you today and always.

You are my forever, just like roses are forever romantic.

Happy Rose Day, my favourite person in the world.

One rose, countless emotions, and endless love for you.

You are the reason my heart beats a little faster. Happy Rose Day!

This rose is for the one who makes ordinary days extraordinary.

Happy Rose Day! Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done.

A rose for the one who completes my soul.

My heart chose you, just like I chose this rose for you.

Happy Rose Day to the love that makes my life meaningful.

Just like a rose spreads fragrance, you spread happiness in my life.

This rose is a small gesture for a love that’s beyond words.

Happy Rose Day! You are my today, tomorrow and always.

Every rose reminds me of your smile.

To the one who makes my heart bloom—Happy Rose Day!

This rose carries my love, my care and my forever.

Happy Rose Day to the person I want to grow old with.

You are my favourite reason to smile.

A rose for the one who colours my life with love.

Happy Rose Day! Being with you feels like home.

This rose is a reminder that my heart belongs to you.

Loving you is like watching a rose bloom—beautiful and magical.

Happy Rose Day to my constant, my comfort, my love.

One rose, one heart, one love—you.

You make my world bloom with love and joy.

Happy Rose Day! My love for you will never fade.

This rose is a symbol of everything I feel for you.

You are the rose that makes my life beautiful.

Happy Rose Day to the one who owns my heart.

With you, every day feels like a celebration of love.

This rose is a promise of my forever with you.

Happy Rose Day! You are my greatest blessing.

My love for you is as fresh as a blooming rose.

One rose, one message—I love you more than words can say.