The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway power a glamorous comeback

Movie Name: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Director: David Franke

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Almost two decades since The Devil Wears Prada established itself as one of the definitive films of its time, anticipation for its highly anticipated sequel is running high. The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns many of the characters while attempting to recast its narrative in the rapidly evolving media industry. While the former capitalised on acerbic social commentary in terms of fashion, ambition and power, this new instalment approaches things from a more introspective angle. It is polished and engaging, but there is a sense that it looks back as much as it looks ahead. The film leans into nostalgia, sometimes effectively and other times excessively, while trying to say something significant about an industry that has changed dramatically. The film also makes a sharp but subtle commentary on the birth of AI and death of human creativity.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Story

The narrative follows Andy Sachs as she gets pulled back into the orbit of Runway magazine after spending years building a respectable career elsewhere. It is not out of choice but out of necessity, which makes her come back to work in an environment that has seen many changes since her departure. This new take on the character, where she comes across as a grown up yet uncertain woman, makes for an intriguing concept in the film. What was once the domain of print is being replaced by digital media and the established magazines are feeling threatened.

In this scenario is Miranda Priestly, who, unlike before, finds herself at a crossroads. Instead of dismissing the threats with a quip or a glare, she must come to terms with them. She must find a way to adapt without compromising her identity, something the film attempts to delve into. Added to this mix is the tension with Emily, who herself evolves throughout the story. Nevertheless, the story seems somewhat burdened by various subplots involving both corporate and personal issues that do not work out completely as expected. Even though the idea is interesting enough, there may be some problems with how it is executed.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Writing and Direction

There are certainly some hints of the dry wit that characterised the original film, but there can be no doubt that the screenwriting style here is noticeably tamer than before. As far as the dialogue is concerned, it is witty when it comes to discussions with Miranda, though it is not as sharp. Rather than criticising the peculiarities of fashion, the film prefers to use subtle humour and reflection. It has its strengths, of course, because it gives the audience an opportunity to see different emotions. Hence, the spirit of the original film gets lost a little.

Nevertheless, it has managed to strike an adequate balance between retaining the essence of the former film and providing a new interpretation within a different context, in which it succeeds. On the other hand, some parts of the film tend to drag and there appears to be inconsistency in the pacing. The scenes tend to take longer than expected, but the film manages to capture one's attention without a problem, failing to surprise the audience because the film is predictable.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Acting

The performances delivered by the cast in this film stand out as its most commendable feature. Meryl Streep reprises her role as Miranda Priestly with tremendous ease and grace. In doing so, she reveals a more vulnerable side to her character than ever before. This makes for a more realistic depiction of a character who is capable of eliciting sympathy.

Anne Hathaway infuses some real world sophistication into the character of Andy, showing her to be a lot calmer but dealing with some old insecurities. On the other hand, Emily Blunt delivers an outstandingly lively performance that may perhaps include some of the best scenes of the film. Lastly, Stanley Tucci is always there to add some comforting weight to the proceedings, as he continues to do well.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Technical Aspects

Technically, everything about the film meets the high standards typical for a story involving the world of fashion. Everything has been designed in such a way as to convey the glamour and stress associated with working in this industry. As such, both cinematography and costumes can be praised for their style and elegance. However, neither of them is special enough compared to the original. There are a lot of stylish shots, but hardly any of them can be called outstanding. One more element that could use some improvement is the editing, which slows down the film's pace after the first hour. In addition, the soundtrack provides a very modern feel. Lady Gaga's special appearance and song on women, leave good impression.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Verdict

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is an entertaining film that, however, falls short of the expectations raised by the first one. It provides an interesting analysis of the transformations and developments in both life and career and is greatly enhanced by the fact that all the actors have returned to play their parts again. Some can feel that the satire or innovation is missing. But if you were a fan of the first one, you should give it a try. There is plenty to enjoy and it does not fail to engage because of its strong actors. Moreover, in the world where sequels mostly disappoint, this one is worth the wait, interesting, engaging and entertaining.

Hence, The Devil Wears Prada 2 easily deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars.

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