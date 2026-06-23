Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge feat with goal against Uzbekistan

New Delhi:

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 continued with Portugal taking on Uzbekistan. The two sides met at the Houston Stadium on June 23, and the game saw Portugal take the lead early in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal for Portugal in the game.

Doing so, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. He scored his first World Cup goal back in 2006 and continued the tradition and maintained consistency throughout his career and has propelled Portugal to a brilliant start against Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, Ronaldo also surpassed the record of Portugal legend Eusebio as he completed his brace against Uzbekistan and scored his 10 goal for the side in FIFA World Cup history.

More to follow..