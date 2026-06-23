June 23, 2026
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  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge feat with goal against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge feat with goal against Uzbekistan

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored a magnificent goal against Uzbekistan in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring the first goal for the side, Ronaldo scripted history as he achieved a massive feat.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 continued with Portugal taking on Uzbekistan. The two sides met at the Houston Stadium on June 23, and the game saw Portugal take the lead early in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal for Portugal in the game. 

Doing so, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. He scored his first World Cup goal back in 2006 and continued the tradition and maintained consistency throughout his career and has propelled Portugal to a brilliant start against Uzbekistan. 

Furthermore, Ronaldo also surpassed the record of Portugal legend Eusebio as he completed his brace against Uzbekistan and scored his 10 goal for the side in FIFA World Cup history.

More to follow..

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