Yogi govt cracks down after Lucknow blaze: Over 100 coaching centres face action over safety violations

Lucknow:

In the wake of the tragic fire incident in Lucknow that claimed as many as 15 lives, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive statewide inspection drive targeting coaching institutes and educational establishments. Acting on the strict directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joint teams comprising officials from the police, district administration, fire department, development authorities and electrical safety agencies have begun extensive inspections across districts.

The crackdown has already resulted in action against more than 100 coaching centres for violating safety norms and operating without mandatory approvals. Officials have indicated that the drive will continue in the coming days as authorities intensify efforts to ensure compliance with fire and building safety regulations.

Focus on fire safety equipment and emergency exits

Following the Lucknow tragedy, the Chief Minister directed all districts to conduct immediate inspections of coaching institutes and similar establishments. While some districts initiated action on the same day, the campaign gathered significant momentum on Tuesday. Inspection teams focused on critical safety parameters, including the availability of firefighting equipment, emergency exits, building design, electrical safety measures and overall compliance with fire safety norms. Authorities also scrutinised institutions operating without proper registration. The inspection process continued late into the night in several districts as officials sought to identify potential safety risks.

Majority of coaching institutes lack fire NOC in Prayagraj

Authorities uncovered alarming gaps in compliance with fire safety regulations in Prayagraj. Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma revealed that out of 97 registered coaching institutes in the city, only 15 had obtained a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). "Only 15 of the 97 registered coaching institutes in the city have secured Fire NOCs. The Fire Department has formed ten teams that will continue inspections on a regular basis," Sharma said. As part of the enforcement drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority sealed the Civil Lines branch of Khan Global Studies coaching institute.

Kanpur: Basement parking areas turned into classrooms

One of the most serious violations was reported from Kanpur's Kakadev area, known as one of the city's largest educational hubs. Teams from the Kanpur Development Authority and Fire Department began inspections on Monday evening and continued operations through Tuesday. More than 30 coaching institutes were sealed after officials found multiple violations of safety norms.

Investigators discovered that basements designated exclusively for vehicle parking had been illegally converted into classrooms accommodating hundreds of students. Authorities also found that several institutions were operating with invalid or non-compliant fire safety clearances. Officials described these violations as particularly dangerous because basements can become high-risk zones during fire emergencies.

Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur and Chandauli also under scanner

The crackdown extended to several other districts across the state. In Mirzapur, nearly a dozen coaching institutes were sealed for violating regulatory norms. In Varanasi, joint teams from the Varanasi Development Authority and Fire Department launched inspections of coaching centres and libraries. Several establishments were found lacking adequate fire safety arrangements, while others were operating in buildings that did not comply with approved construction plans.

VDA Vice-Chairman Purna Bora said, "Several coaching centres were being operated without approved building maps and in violation of prescribed construction norms. Such institutions have been sealed." Authorities are also conducting inspections in Jaunpur and Chandauli as part of the statewide safety audit.

Govt signals zero tolerance for safety violations

The ongoing operation shows the state government's zero-tolerance approach towards institutions that compromise student safety. Officials have made it clear that establishments found violating fire safety rules, building regulations or registration requirements will face strict action. The administration believes that preventive enforcement is essential to avoid tragedies similar to the one witnessed in Lucknow.

Why fire safety compliance matters in educational institutions

Experts say coaching centres often operate in densely populated commercial buildings where overcrowding, inadequate emergency exits and faulty electrical systems can significantly increase risks during emergencies. Fire safety audits, regular inspections, functional extinguishers, evacuation plans and valid Fire NOCs are considered essential safeguards. Following the Lucknow tragedy, authorities are expected to push for stricter compliance and more frequent monitoring of educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Lucknow coaching centre fire: SIT intensifies probe as four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody