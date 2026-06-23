Govt tightens FCRA rules for NGOs, revises penalties on foreign funding violations: Key changes explained

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revised the compounding penalties for several violations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) relating to the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), according to a gazette notification. The orders were notified by the ministry on Monday under powers conferred by section 41(1) of the Act.

Penalties on foreign funding violations

Under the revised provisions, organisations that spend more than the permitted 20 per cent of foreign contributions on administrative expenses, in violation of Section 8 of the Act, will face a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or 5 per cent of the amount spent beyond the prescribed limit, whichever is higher, the notification said.

The utilisation of foreign contribution in speculative activities, in contravention of section 8(1) of the Act read with rule 4 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, will now attract a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or 30 per cent of the amount invested in such activities, whichever is higher. In addition, 100 per cent of the returns earned therefrom shall be recovered, the notification said.

In cases where foreign contributions are used for purposes other than those for which they were received, the penalty will be 30 per cent of the amount diverted or ₹1 lakh, whichever is higher, it added.

A similar penalty will also be slapped in cases of accepting or utilising foreign contributions in contravention of the Act, or utilising the funds for a purpose or in a state or a Union Territory for which registration has not been granted, it said.

Rules for receiving foreign funds

In a separate notification issued on Monday, the government amended the rules governing the receipt of foreign funds, requiring NGOs to select their objectives and areas of operation from a predefined list while applying under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The revised rules permit a range of faith-based activities but explicitly exclude proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Act.

The ministry also said any association having foreign nationals, other than those of Indian origin, as its key functionaries will "ordinarily not be considered" for the grant of registration or prior permission to receive foreign funds under the Act.

However, the amended rules provide an exception, allowing the central government to specify, through an order, particular cases or circumstances in which foreign nationals may be permitted to serve as key functionaries of an association seeking registration or prior permission under the Act.

Govt tightens FCRA rules for NGOs

The government has notified a number of amendments in the FCRA Rules, 2011, tightening the accountability for how NGOs and other associations in India receive and use foreign money.

The amendments have broadened the definition of "key functionary in relation to a person other than an individual" to cover a wide range of roles, including company directors, partners in firms, trustees, the "Karta" of a Hindu Undivided Family and any person who has control over the management of the association.

The government has introduced a new clause wherein NGOs seeking registration for receiving foreign funds will have to specify the exact purpose and the states and Union territories of its operations.

"Every application for registration shall mention the purpose or purposes for which registration is sought, chosen only from such list of purposes as specified in the Schedule appended to these rules; and the states or Union territories in which the association proposes to undertake the activities," the notification said.

The details shall be specified on the certificate issued to the NGO, it added.

The applicants must now choose their activities from a "Schedule" provided in the rules, covering religious, cultural, economic, educational and social categories as purposes.

FCRA rules lists permissible religious activities

Under the religious purposes, various activities have been listed, ranging from construction, renovation and maintenance of religious places, religious education to promotion of devotional music, among others.

The rules specify that three purposes -- religious education, documentation of faith traditions and preservation of indigenous beliefs -- must be carried out "excluding proselytisation".

The condition has also been mentioned in the "documentation, preservation and revival of indigenous and tribal faith practices, rituals and systems of worship" and "conduct of religious education, moral instruction, satsangs, discourses and meditation retreats".

Under the amended rules, NGOs receiving foreign contributions will now be required to disclose details of their social media accounts while applying for registration or renewal under the FCRA.

All associations registered before 2026 have been given one year to inform the government of their specific objectives and indicate the purposes they wish to retain under their registration.

The government has also introduced a revised fee structure, under which an additional Rs 300 will be charged for every extra state or purpose included in an application.

To prevent inactive organisations from retaining FCRA licences, the amended rules require NGOs to have spent at least Rs 10 lakh in foreign contributions on their approved activities during the previous two financial years.

For an NGO to renew its registration or avoid cancellation, it must have spent the amount of foreign contribution over the last two years on its chosen activities.

For the NGOs receiving foreign funds for a specific purpose under "Prior Permission", the second or any later instalment of funds will only be released after it has utilised at least 75 per cent of the previous instalment, the notification said.

The government will conduct a field inquiry to verify the utilisation, it said.

If money comes through "intermediary remittance vehicles" or "donor advised funds", the NGOs must disclose the ultimate donors (the original source of the money) in their applications.

Annual returns must now include a "detailed activity report" alongside financial statements, the rules said.

The NGOs will have to declare if any books or articles have been published by them or their key, as they are prohibited from producing or broadcasting "news or current affairs".

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